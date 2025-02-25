Injured Brady Tkachuk goes all heart for brother Matthew as he shares 4 Nations Face-Off memories

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk shared special moments from the 4 Nations Face-Off on Instagram. One photo captured him celebrating Team USA’s first goal scored by him in the final against Canada.

A picture captured his fight with Canada’s Sam Bennett, where he knocked Bennett to the ice in Canada - USA's first game which USA won 3-1. Brady's fight set the tone for the game helping the USA dominate. Another image showed the USA captain Auston Matthews celebrating with Brady and Matthew.

"Incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to play with my brother and represent our country together. Thank you for all the support!" Brady captioned the post.

Brady's brother Matthew has reached the Stanley Cup Final twice and won in 2024 with the Florida Panthers. Brady, however, is still waiting for his chance as the Ottawa Senators haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, and he hopes to change that.

This NHL season, the Senators need three points to secure a wild-card spot in the Atlantic Division.

Brady Tkachuk got injured in the 4 Nations; missing his first NHL game after the 4 Nations break

Brady Tkachuk missed the Ottawa Senators' game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday due to an injury. Head coach Travis Green said he hopes Tkachuk can return for Wednesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

"Travis Green says “I hope so” when asked if Brady Tkachuk will be available Wednesday vs the Jets." Insider Clair Hanna tweeted.

Tkachuk played all four games for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He scored the first goal in the final against Canada, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss and finished the tournament with three goals.

Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury during the USA’s 2-1 loss to Sweden. He crashed into Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson early in the game. He briefly returned but could not continue playing. Coach Mike Sullivan said he was held out as a precaution and did not expect a serious issue.

"Brady obviously had a lower-body injury,” Sullivan said per NHL.com. “We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point. I haven't got an update to this point after the game yet, so we'll see how he responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue."

So far this NHL season, Brady Tkachuk has 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points in 53 games. Ottawa lost 5-2 to Montreal, marking their fourth straight loss.

