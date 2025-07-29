Insider closes door on Carter Hart's NHL return despite Hockey Canada verdict - "Non-starter for the Edmonton Oilers"

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is not expected to join the Edmonton Oilers despite his recent acquittal, insider Frank Seravalli noted.In an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on July 29, Servalli noted that Hart would not be part of the Oilers’ plans. He stated:“I was told that Carter Hart is a non-starter for the Edmonton Oilers, and beyond that, he's a non-starter for everyone right now, coming off of his acquittal in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case in court in London, Ontario, as ruled upon last week.”Carter Hart, along with four other former NHL players, was acquitted of criminal charges. However, that has not stopped the NHL from slamming the brakes on his return to NHL ice.Seravalli expounded on this point by stating:“Look, he's - him and the other four former NHL players have been labeled by the NHL as ineligible, and they're going to continue to review the file before determining next steps in the commissioner's office…”Servalli concluded his thoughts by declaring:“…so until they are cleared to play, it's not even really a conversation worth having, even though the NHLPA has strongly voiced their objection to how the NHL has viewed this situation.&quot;Carter Hart would be allowed to sign with any NHL club once he has been cleared to play. Until then, Hart will need to solve the legal issues preventing him from getting the NHL’s blessing to return to action.Carter Hart’s future depends on NHL CommissionerHart's future depends on NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's assessment of the situation - Source: ImagnUpon learning of Carter Hart’s non-guilty verdict, the speculation around the league turned to which teams would race to sign him.However, the NHL’s declaration of Hart as ineligible to play has thrown a monkey wrench in the works. Hart and the other four co-defendants in the Hockey Canada trial depend on NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman determining if their actions are serious enough to prevent them from playing in the league.This last situation, as noted in a Forbes article from July 25, means that Hart wasn’t cleared of wrongdoing. The only thing the courts cleared him of was criminal responsibility for the actions committed.As such, the court did not determine that Hart did not participate in what the league considers actions “detrimental to or against the welfare of the League,” as per the current CBA.In the eyes of the league, Hart and the other players as responsible for their actions, even if they aren’t criminal in nature.Unless Gary Bettman changes his mind, Carter Hart will be unable to play in the NHL again. There are no courts or appeals to help overturn this situation. The CBA grants Bettman sweeping powers in this matter.