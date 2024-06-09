Insider Elliotte Friedman unveils key details of NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

NHL and NHLPA have finally published the Four Nations Face-Off tournament details for February 2025. Insider Elliotte Friedman shared the details concerning this international hockey event.

Friedman disclosed the schedule and venue details. The tournament starts in Montreal and ends with the championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

NHL Watcher on X quoted Friedman:

"Notes from Friedman on the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament (32TP): -Tournament starts in Montreal, finishes in Boston, championship game is in Boston. -First 6 players of each team will be announced at the draft on June 28."

Hosted at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, the tournament will feature NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the USA. The nine-day event, spanning from February 12 to 20 and featuring seven games to determine the champion, promises thrilling competition.

The initial roster announcement will take place on June 28, with the first six players from each team set to be named.

Four Nation Tournament Format and Watch/TV Details

The tournament will follow a round-robin structure, with each team playing three games. The top two teams advance to the final.

Points are awarded based on outcomes:

Three for regulation wins,

Two for overtime/shootout wins, and

One for overtime/shootout losses.

Broadcasting giants ESPN/ABC, TNT Sports, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports will provide comprehensive coverage.

Detailed Schedule for the NHL's Four Nation Tournament

The schedule features marquee matchups like Canada vs. Sweden and USA vs. Finland. Each game promises intense action and fierce competition.

MONTREAL, CA | Bell Centre

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at 8 p.m. ET

BOSTON, MA | TD Garden

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET

