Insider names Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals among teams as 'potential suitors' for $4,600,000 Bruins forward

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic could be on the move before the March 7 NHL trade deadline. He is in the second year of a two-year, $4.6 million contract with a $2.3 million cap hit. The Bruins and Frederic have not made progress on a contract extension.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote in his latest column that Boston could trade Fredric.

"Bruins GM Don Sweeney didn’t exactly wave the white flag on this season, but acknowledged his team’s shortcomings and left the door open to significant roster changes – which would likely include shipping out a pending free agent in Frederic," Seravalli wrote.

Frederic, 27, has eight goals and seven assists in 56 games this season. He plays a physical game and ranks 20th among forwards in hits. He can play both center and wing but struggles in faceoffs.

Seravalli has listed several teams as possible landing spots. The Toronto Maple Leafs saw Frederic score three goals against them in last year’s playoffs. His physical style could fit their bottom-six forward group.

"Frederic did score three goals against the Leafs in that seven-game series last spring, the first of GM Brad Treliving’s tenure," Seravalli wrote. "He’d appreciate Frederic’s physicality, for sure."

The Washington Capitals are also an option. Frederic could play alongside Tom Wilson, creating a tough and physical duo.

"The Caps are looking for a third-line center and Frederic could be united with his longtime foe in Wilson, which would make for some interesting theater," Seravalli explained. "Plus, these teams did complete some other recent deadline acquisitions."

Other teams linked to Frederic include the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. His ability to recover pucks and play a net-front role makes him valuable. However, his offensive production is down this season.

With the trade deadline approaching, Boston must decide whether to extend or trade Frederic. Several teams looking for a hard-working and physical forward could show interest.

Boston Bruins lost to Ducks 3-2 in Overtime after 4 Nations break

The Boston Bruins lost 3-2 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Saturday. This was the team's first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break, in the same arena where Canada secured a 3-2 overtime win against the USA.

Trevor Zegras scored first at 17:27 of the first period on a 3-on-1 rush during a 4-on-4 play. Frank Vatrano made it 2-0 at 19:22, tapping in a cross-ice pass from Radko Gudas.

In the second period, the Bruins scored on a 5-on-3 power play. Elias Lindholm hit a one-timer from the left circle at 9:08, making it 2-1.

Late in the third period, Morgan Geekie tied the game at 18:49 with a one-timer from the left circle. A review confirmed the goal after an initial goaltender interference ruling. In overtime, Leo Carlsson scored the game-winner at 3:39.

David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 14 games, and Brad Marchand returned after a head-first collision earlier in the game.

