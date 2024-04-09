Insider speculates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's involvement in Corey Perry's heated exchange with Evander Kane 

The latest heated exchange between Evander Kane and an Edmonton Oilers teammate – this time Corey Perry – has sparked speculation about the involvement of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Insider Elliotte Friedman theorized that the Edmonton's star duo could be orchestrating these confrontations as tough love to get Kane to play his best hockey.

Friedman explained on his "32 Thoughts" podcast:

"My theory is that McDavid and Draisaitl have gone to Perry and said, 'We need your help with this because you, in addition to us, you also have the gravitas as a veteran player to go to him.'"

In other words, McDavid and Draisaitl may have purposely tapped the veteran Perry to give Kane some motivational fire. Friedman believes the Oilers' leaders recognized they need Kane fully engaged and playing intense, tenacious hockey if the team is to contend for the Stanley Cup.

The fights on the bench could be their way of spurring an angry Kane into top form:

"The Oilers know if they’re going to be successful in the playoffs, they need Evander Kane. And they don’t just need him to be moderately engaged," Friedman said.

"They need big pain in the a** Evander Kane. They need top forechecker in the league Evander Kane," Friedman added.

It's an intriguing theory that the bench blowups may have been strategic. Edmonton knows "Playoff Kane" is a critical piece of their championship puzzle. When fully driven, he's among the top forecheckers and physical presences in the league. But when not engaged, it puts more pressure on McDavid and Draisaitl.

Seeing Perry now get involved after Draisaitl's previous run-in does lend some credence to Friedman's speculation. The team's superstars seem to be taking accountability for lighting Kane's competitive fire. The confrontations could be deliberately timed to get Kane peaking for the playoffs.

Corey Perry's thoughts on heated exchange with Evander Kane

Corey Perry and Evander Kane engaged in a fiery exchange on the Oilers' bench against the Calgary Flames, which was a hot topic coming out of Edmonton's 4-2 win on Saturday night.

When asked about the incident after practice on Sunday, Perry downplayed the argument while offering insight into what transpired:

“It happens. Brothers fight and argue. We are trying to make each other better. We talked about it after, apologize and move on." Perry told Oilers reporter Reid Wilkins.

He further explained that heated debates like that one aren't uncommon, but these conversations usually happen privately in the dressing room rather than being caught on camera during a nationally televised game.

Kane also shared his thoughts on the exchange:

"We’re fine. We are partners in the Masters pool."

The Oilers (47-24-5) face the Vegas Golden Knights next on Wednesday at Rogers Place.