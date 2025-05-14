Internet reacts to Leafs-Panthers fans throw punches in post-game brawl : "Florida fans take cheap shots just like their players"

Fans on the internet reacted as tensions flared between Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers fans following Game 4 on Sunday.
The already physical series between the two teams spilled beyond the ice, with fans of both franchises clashing outside the Amerant Arena rink, exchanging punches and shoves after the game.
The Panthers won 2-0, tying the best-of-seven series 2-2. Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to the heated events between fans. One tweeted:
"Florida fans take cheap shots just like their players."
Another chimed in:
"Leafs fan pushes someone head on and then a random panthers fan jumps him from behind it's just like the NHL teams."
Here are some of the other reactions on X:
"Stuff like this always makes me laugh. Fans like this take this sport/game so personal, its completely opposite from the players who drop it once they leave the ice. The players have a bigger stake in the outcome unless someone wagered their house or savings," a third fan posted.
"What a bitch rabbit punch by an S tier red neck. And it's all Florida fans lol wtf is he gunna do? This coulda been MSG Rangers fan vs Lightning fan all over again," another wrote.
"Imagine acting tough in a Nylander’s, Mathew’s or Marner jersey?" one humorously posted.
"Panthers fans fight like there players lmao, jump in on a guy already fighting then give him a cheap shot," another chimed in.
Leafs HC responds to Matthew Tkachuk's threat aimed at William Nylander
Things got intense in the final moments of Game 4 on Sunday after Max Domi delivered a hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov from behind. As chaos erupted between the two teams, Matthew Tkachuk tried to rile up William Nylander, mouthing, "I'm gonna get you."
In response, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube commented on Tkachuk's threat toward Nylander, saying:
"He probably didn't even hear him. He doesn't even hear me."
The Toronto Maple Leafs will aim to regain their 2-0 lead when hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday night. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Also Read: Craig Berube quips about Matthew Tkachuk’s threat aimed at William Nylander
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama