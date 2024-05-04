Is Anze Kopitar retiring? 2-time Stanley Cup champ addresses hanging up the skates after LA Kings playoff exit 

The Los Angeles Kings suffered yet another series loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, much to the disappointment of Kings captain Anze Kopitar.

During the end-of-season exit interview, Kopitar addressed questions surrounding his contract situation and the possibility of hanging up his boots with the LA Kings.

When asked about his willingness to continue bearing the significant responsibility he holds within the team, especially considering his age and the fact that the team continues to rely on him heavily in various game situations, Kopitar replied:

“I mean, I obviously want to have the responsibility. If I didn't want it, I wouldn't be playing anymore. So, it's, yeah, it's getting up there and I realize that and sometimes feel that too but if I didn't want to be used and be relied on in every situation, I probably wouldn't be sitting here right now,” Kopitar said.

He was then asked if he would be open to taking a pay cut, and what his plans for the future were as he still has two more years left on his contract:

“I'm obviously very happy, like I said, if I didn't want to do this, I wouldn't be signing that extension last year already. So, um, I'm excited to still obviously be here a couple more years and see where that takes us,” Kopitar said.

“And your intention is to play the two years and then ride off into the sun, uh, haven't thought about it that far long but, uh, yeah, to at 39, I think it'll be a pretty good age to maybe think about, uh, about the end too.”

While Kopitar mentioned that he is open to continue playing for the remaining two years of his contract, the player also pointed out things might change if a total rebuild were to take place within the team.

He said:

“I don't think I have time for retooling now. It's, you know, for me, like I said, it's another two years. So, if we go into a full rebuild, it's not something that I want.”

Kopitar then emphasized the importance of building upon the existing pieces within the team that he considers valuable. He also mentioned the need to focus on strengthening the team's culture and mentality while pushing forward rather than taking a step back.

Anze Kopitar opens up on playoffs disappointment

The LA Kings captain was asked if days after crashing out the playoffs feel more difficult now, given Kopitar's experience and the team's recent performances. Kopitar responded by acknowledging the difficulty of the situation, particularly when expectations and goals aren't met:

“Well, I think it's always hard when you don't meet the expectation, meet the goals, which, you know, certainly wasn't met this year. So, um, it's just another offseason now, it's what it is," he said.

Since their Stanley Cup victory in 2014, the LA Kings have struggled to advance past the first round. This season’s series loss was their third consecutive first-round elimination in the postseason at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

Nonetheless, the two-time Stanley Cup champion sounded optimistic about his team going forward:

“I know it's cliché but you got to look ahead, you got to start preparing yourself and, um, yeah, there's definitely excitement, you know, there's not going to do us a whole lot of good of looking bad and pity ourselves or being down. It's looking ahead and really go for it,” Kopitar said.

In the 2023-24 season, Kopitar's contributions to the team amounted to 70 points through 26 goals and 44 assists from 81 games played. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in their playoff series against the Oilers, including an overtime game-winning goal in Game 2.