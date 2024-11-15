Is Auston Matthews playing against Edmonton Oilers? Insider provides concerning update on Leafs captain’s availability

Auston Matthews has been out for several games. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has not been placed on the long-term Injured Reserve but he has been day-to-day for a while. That will continue in their next game, as he is not expected to play against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Darren Dreger reported the team is being cautious with the player, noting that the timing of the matchup isn't good for a return to the ice for their captain. It's a key matchup, but he won't play.

Dreger said:

"Auston Matthews won’t be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Oilers. Given the Leafs schedule the extra time off aligns with Toronto’s focus to get their captain 100% healthy."

This is an injury that has followed him since the preseason, and it's one the coaching staff has said they'd like to fully move past before putting their captain back on the ice.

Matthews has not played since a Nov. 3 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild in which he had the lone assist in over 22 minutes of ice time.

NHL insider provides some optimism for Auston Matthews

While everything seems to be concerning about Auston Matthews right now, especially with no clear diagnosis or timetable, one NHL insider believes there's room for optimism with the Toronto Maple Leafs star.

Auston Matthews is still not healthy (Imagn)

Chris Johnston of TSN said, via Athlon Sports:

“We’re still not able at this point to pinpoint exactly which game he’ll be back for. It remains a day-by-day situation for Matthews, but there is some optimism here. Not only is his recovery progressing in a positive direction, but there is a feeling when he does return that he will be completely over this issue.”

The Maple Leafs have withstood the loss of Matthews. They've gone 4-1 in that time, with their only loss being a shocking downfall to the Ottawa Senators in which they were held off the scoreboard entirely.

They have this upcoming matchup with the Edmonton Oilers before one game next week with the Vegas Golden Knights. That could be the time Matthews gets back out there.

