Is Auston Matthews playing tonight? Sheldon Keefe confirms Leafs star's Game 3 status after missing morning skate

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready for the crucial Game 3 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Fans expect star center Auston Matthews to lead the charge once again.

After missing the morning skate, speculation arose about Matthews' availability for this game. However, coach Sheldon Keefe has put those doubts to rest, confirming that Matthews will take the ice against the Bruins.

NHL insider Chris Johnston provided an update on the situation, tweeting:

"Sheldon Keefe says 'there's a chance' William Nylander plays tonight. Will depend on how he responds to extra work this morning. Auston Matthews is good to go tonight, per Keefe."

Matthews' presence has made a difference for the team, so his availability is a relief for Leafs fans. In Game 2 against the Bruins, Matthews' skills were on full display: he scored a goal and racked up two assists in the 3-2 win, as the Leafs leveled the series at 1-1.

Matthews' form is the deciding factor for the Leafs. In game 1 he failed to score any pointsm and the Leafs lost to the Bruins. When he held the frontline strongly in the next game, the Leafs came back strong and beat Brad Marchand's team.

Matthews owned the regular season in terms of goals, scoring a whopping 69 goals and 107 points in 81 games, racking up the fourth-highest total in Toronto's history.

The top position is held by Doug Gilmour (127 goals in 1992-93 season. In second spot is Darryl Sittler (117 in 1977-78). The third spot is held by Gilmour with 111 in 1993-94 season.

Auston Matthews narrowly missed the 70-goal mark earlier in the regular season loss to the Lightning where he was held without a point despite 12 shots on goal. As the Leafs prepare to face off against the Bruins in Game 3, having Matthews in the lineup provides a significant boost to their chances of success.

Auston Matthews' dominant play helped the Leafs level the series

Auston Matthews, who received a crucial pass from Max Domi in the last game, skated in the Bruins zone, and scored, tying the game. This connection led to the Maple Leafs' 3-2 win against the Bruins, evening the playoff series.

Matthews' goal and assists, along with Domi's goal, ended an eight-game losing streak against Boston. Now with home-ice advantage, the Leafs will look to maintain momentum.

The game was intense, with key saves and disputed goals, but the Leafs emerged as the winners.