This weekend, Milan Lucic surprised his wife Brittany and their daughters with VIP tickets to see Tate McRae in concert as a special treat for their girls who are big fans of the Canadian pop star.
On Saturday, Brittany shared the sweet surprise on her Instagram stories posting a photo of their VIP wristbands and writing:
“When @milan.lucic.17 is the best and surprised the girls (who’s fav artist is Tate) and I with VIP to Tate! 🥰”
She later gave followers a behind-the-scenes look from inside St. Louis’s Enterprise Center, where McRae was seen rehearsing on stage with her band before the show. The stop was part of McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour in support of her new album "So Close to What".
The St. Louis show featured opening act Alessi Rose and included many of McRae’s biggest hits such as “Miss Possessive,” “Exes,” “You Broke Me First,” “Greedy,” “Siren Sounds,” “Guilty Conscience” and “She’s All I Wanna Be.” The setlist also included a medley of earlier fan favorites like “That Way” and “Chaotic.”
Brittany wrapped up her series of stories with a car selfie soundtracked by McRae’s song “Just Keep Watching” looking concert-ready in a dark denim corset top and layered gold jewelry.
Milan Lucic’s wife launches self-help program
Earlier last week, Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany Lucic announced the launch of a subscription-based wellness and self-help program called Reclaimed Grace. The initiative, priced at $26 per month, aims to help people reframe negative narratives and reduce stigma around personal struggles through guided reflection and an online community..
In her announcement video, Brittany shared her excitement about bringing the project to life after months of preparation with her team. She explained that her mission was to create a positive and supportive space where individuals could begin improving their lives at their own pace.
“People know that others are struggling but there’s such a shame and stigma and an embarrassment, so it’s easier to point fingers instead of looking at yourself in the mirror,” Brittany said.
“I really wanted to create a program where people can make those first steps in the privacy of their own home.”
Milan Lucic also showed his support in the comments, writing,
“Congrats love. Being of service and helping others is so special and so great. Proud of you ❤️.”
Brittany concluded her announcement by thanking viewers for their encouragement and interest in Reclaimed Grace and added that she looks forward to hosting live sessions and expanding the community in the months ahead.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama