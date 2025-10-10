  • home icon
"Proud of you": Milan Lucic extends his support as wife Brittany unveils new subscription-based 'Reclaimed Grace' self-help platform

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:30 GMT
Milan Lucic extends his support as wife Brittany unveils new subscription-based
Milan Lucic extends his support as wife Brittany unveils new subscription-based 'Reclaimed Grace' self-help platform

This week, Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany Lucic announced her newest venture, a subscription-based wellness and self-help program called Reclaimed Grace. The initiative, priced at $26 per month, focuses on reframing negative narratives and reducing stigma around personal struggles.

In her announcement video, Brittany shared that she was thrilled to finally launch the project she had been building with her team. She explained that her goal was to create a positive and supportive space where people could take concrete steps toward improving their lives.

“I really wanted it to be a place, a positive place, where people could come and feel supported and really help get steps to put their lives in the right direction.”
“People know that others are struggling but there’s such a shame and stigma and an embarrassment, so it’s easier to point fingers instead of looking at yourself in the mirror. I really wanted to create a program where people can make those first steps in the privacy of their own home.”
Her husband Milan Lucic publicly expressed his support in the comments, writing:

“Congrats love. Being of service and helping others is so special and so great. Proud of you ❤️”
via Instagram /@brittanylucic

Brittany also thanked viewers for their support and for checking out her program, adding that she looks forward to hosting live sessions and continuing to grow the community she is building.

Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany hypes his Blues locker room snap

Meanwhile, the veteran forward is working toward a fresh start of his own on the ice. Earlier this summer, Milan Lucic signed a professional tryout contract with the St. Louis Blues attempting an NHL return after nearly two seasons away.

The 37-year-old last played with the Boston Bruins in October 2023 before an ankle injury and subsequent personal leave kept him sidelined. In November of the year, the ex-Boston Bruins forward was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family member following a reported domestic incident.

Lucic pleaded not guilty but the case was ultimately dismissed in February 2024 after his wife invoked marital privilege and a judge ruled that the 911 call could not be admitted as evidence. The Bruins placed him on indefinite leave and he entered the NHL/NHLPA’s assistance program, missing the rest of the season.

Lucic recently marked his new chapter on Instagram posting a mirror selfie from the Blues’ locker room in full team gear with a smile.

Brittany added her own two-word hype message in the comments, writing:

“🔥🔥lookin good ☺️,” she wrote.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that injuries limited Lucic’s preseason preventing him from making the opening night lineup, though the door remains open for a possible return later in the year.

