Milan Lucic's wife Brittany drops two-word hype message as he dons St. Blues gear following two-year hiatus from hockey

On Thursday, Milan Lucic signaled his return to the NHL with a mirror selfie dressed fully in St. Louis Blues gear on his Instagram. The veteran forward snapped the shot in the locker room flashing a smile.

In the caption, Lucic wrote:

“25-26 let’s go!!”

His wife Brittany Lucic added a two word hype message for her beau in the comments.

“🔥🔥lookin good ☺️,” she wrote.

via Instagram /@milan.lucic.17

Lucic recently joined the Blues on a professional tryout contract ahead of training camp. The move comes after the power forward was away from the league for nearly two seasons. His last NHL action came with the Boston Bruins in October 2023 before he was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Just weeks later, Lucic took an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins in November 2023. He subsequently entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program following his arrest stemming from an alleged domestic incident in Boston.

The case was dismissed in February 2024 after his wife declined to testify, but the Bruins confirmed Lucic would remain away from the team for the rest of that season. With that chapter behind him, Lucic is now working toward a possible comeback in St. Louis.

Milan Lucic opens up on his path to 22 months of sobriety

Last week, Milan Luic reflected on his turnaround during an appearance on The Cam & Strick Podcast. The veteran forward shared he has now reached 22 months without alcohol.

He mentioned how sobriety has not only allowed him to repair relationships but also to rediscover the joy of the sport.

“Everything is better now because of just dealing with things the right way.”

“I’ coming up to 22 months here. Oh yeah. So I'm around 650 days. And that's been a big part too. Just having the support of people in the sober community,” Lucic said.

He noted that Brittany has often spoken about how proud she is of his sobriety which has become a defining part of his comeback story.

“Having a partner (wife Brittany) to support you throughout it all, even though there was a time period where I kind of had to do some stuff on my own. But once we got back together and reconciled everything, it was we've been able to build a stronger and better relationship. And I give her a lot of credit for that,” he added.

The Vancouver native also credited the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and the broader sober community for providing the foundation he needed to heal.

Now, nearly two years later, Lucic is preparing for a potential NHL return. The Blues announced in August that they had signed him to a professional tryout giving the veteran an opportunity to extend a career that spans 1,177 games with 233 goals and 586 points.

