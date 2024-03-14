Is Bobby McMann's two-year $1.35M AAV contract extension a good move by Toronto Maple Leafs?

Brad Treliving has made one of his first in-season moves for the Toronto Maple Leafs, by giving one of his best depth pieces this season, Bobby McMann, a 1.35 Million AAV extension for the next two seasons.

Expand Tweet

McMann arrived in the league undrafted. He made his mark at both the AHL level with the Toronto Marlies, and in brief stints in the NHL. His work paid off with a breakout year, having 18 points so far this season, including 10 goals and eight assists, in his 40 games with the Maple Leafs.

McMann is no young pup at 27 years old. He captained the Colgate University during the 2019-20 season. McMann has also been recognized as a member of the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team.

How big of a steal is the Bobby McMann extension for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

From a financial standpoint, the two-year extension at a modest AAV of $1.35 million is a calculated gamble for the Maple Leafs. While McMann's current production levels suggest value for money, there remains room for growth and improvement. Should Bobby McMann continue his upward trajectory and elevate his game to new heights, the Maple Leafs stand to benefit immensely from their investment.

At worst, Bobby McMann could develop into a career fourth liner with a knack for scoring goals. Any team in the league would be interested in acquiring that kind of skill set for just a million and a half AAV. Looking ahead, it looks even better for the Leafs, as with the likely raising of the league cap, McMann's contract further gives the Leafs more flexibility to go out and acquire more first line talent.

Bobby McMann's contract extension aligns with the team's broader strategy of creating a more cohesive and balanced roster compared to in recent seasons. By securing his services for the next two years, the Maple Leafs mitigate the risk of losing a key depth player to free agency, a position they have consistenly struggled to find in years past.

The decision to extend Bobby McMann's contract shows the Maple Leafs' faith in his potential. McMann has the chance to be a key leader in the Maple Leafs' bottom six for the next two seasons.