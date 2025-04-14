Is Ivan Demidov playing tonight against Blackhawks? Canadiens look to seal playoff spot amid buzz around top prospect

Montreal Canadiens rookie sensation Ivan Demidov might make his NHL debut in the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The NHL’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a message about the young star.

“IT'S DEMIDOV DEBUT DAY 🤩. The KHL's all-time single season points leader by a U20 player, Ivan Demidov, will suit up for the Habs tonight!” The post read.

Demidov joined the Habs for the morning practice on Monday, skating in line with center Alex Newhook and winger Joel Armia.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis warned against putting pressure on the young forward and announced that the young Russian would join the second power-play unit.

"It's important for everyone to know he's not a saviour," St. Louis said via Sportsnet. "We have a really good team, he's going to be a piece of our really good team — that's the way we see it."

The Russian prospect - who was the 5th overall pick by Montreal in the 2024 NHL draft - spent the current season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg and registered 19 goals and 30 assists (49 points) in 65 games, a record-breaking feat among rookies under the age of 20. SKA released him from his contract early, which allowed him to join the Habs.

The Canadiens will be looking to Ivan Demidov to add an offensive punch to their forward line, which has stuttered in the last two games after overachieving for most of the season. The Habs’s previous game - a 1-0 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday - saw Leafs forward Mitch Marner net the winning goal off a pass from William Nylander after coming off the bench 36 seconds into overtime.

The loss also meant that Montreal failed to clinch the final playoff spot in the East, something they will be looking to seal against the Blackhawks.

Ivan Demidov signs sponsorship deal with Warrior Hockey

Warrior Hockey announced they had signed a sponsorship deal with Ivan Demidov. The sports apparel brand posted an announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“IT’S OFFICIAL. Ivan Demidov is joining Team Warrior🤝‼️Starting in the 2025/26 season, Warrior will proudly stand alongside one of the most electrifying young talents in the game. A player who embodies the power, precision, and edge that define who we are. Welcome to the family, Ivan.” The post read.

The brand’s ad campaign involved plastering election posters featuring Demidov as “there for Canadiens.” The campaign sought to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Canada's upcoming national elections.

