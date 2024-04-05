Is Ivan Fedotov playing tonight against Buffalo Flyers? Flyers make decision on Russian goaltender 

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that rookie goaltender Ivan Fedotov will make his first career NHL start tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Flyers confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This decision comes after Fedotov's impressive NHL debut on Monday, where he came in as a relief goalie against the New York Islanders.

Despite the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss, head coach John Tortorella singled out Fedotov as the lone bright spot in the team's otherwise "soft" performance. The rookie goaltender stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in that game.

Off the ice, rumors suggest that the Flyers are looking to secure Fedotov's future with the team beyond this season.

According to insider Chris Johnston, considerable progress has already been made toward an extension for the 27-year-old netminder, who would be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer.

"The work is underway on what would be his second NHL contract," Johnston reported on Insider Trading.

While the extension might not be announced during the season, it is expected to be finalized before the start of free agency.

“But, certainly, from both sides of the equation for Fedotov and the Flyers, I think that they want this to be a longer-term stint together and I do expect him to be signed long before free agency.”

Ivan Fedotov and the Flyers appear motivated to reach an agreement.

Ivan Fedotov’s unique path to the NHL and the Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Fedotov, the 27-year-old Russian goalie, has taken an unconventional route to his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Originally signing an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May 2022, Fedotov's journey took an unexpected turn when he was forced into military service in Russia and compelled to sign a new two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL.

This move prompted the IIHF to sanction Fedotov and CSKA for violating his existing contract with the Flyers. However, with his voided KHL deal, Philadelphia retained the NHL rights to the promising goaltender.

Upon his return to the Flyers, Fedotov expressed his excitement and happiness to be back in Philadelphia, despite the challenging two years he had faced.

"It's been a long time. So now I'm here and for sure I'm so excited and happy be here. Great feelings, because really difficult two years (it) was for me," Ivan Fedotov said, as reported by Kevin Kurz.

The Sabres (36-35-5) are the favorites, with odds of -123, while the Flyers (36-29-11) are the underdogs, with odds of +103. According to moneyline odds, there's a 55.2% probability that Buffalo will win.

