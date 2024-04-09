Is Jack Hughes playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? Insider updates on Devils winger's injury status

The New Jersey Devils will be without their star center Jack Hughes when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

According to Devils interim head coach Travis Green, Jack Hughes is sidelined due to an upper-body injury. NHL insider Mark Masters tweeted an update:

When asked if the injury could keep Hughes out long-term, Green said:

"We'll see."

Jack Hughes didn't take part in Tuesday's morning skate. He has been playing through pain since returning from an earlier injury on Feb. 8. The franchise forward has been playing wing instead of his usual center position since returning, likely indicating a lingering shoulder issue.

In Jack Hughes' absence, Dawson Mercer will take his spot on the top power-play unit against Toronto. The Devils desperately need a win, sitting five points behind Detroit for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot with only four games to go.

In more positive injury news, defenseman John Marino says that he's ready to return after dealing with minor ailments. Marino explained that having days off allowed him to heal enough to finish the season.

Additionally, forward Nolan Foote is expected to make his debut against the Maple Leafs after missing time with an upper-body injury. Foote will likely see power play time on the second unit with Mercer's promotion.

The Devils have been hit hard by injuries down the stretch. Forwards Curtis Lazar and Kaapo Kahkonen are also sidelined, with Lazar likely done for the year per Coach Green.

Rookie goalie Akira Schmid was called up to back up Jake Allen with Kahkonen out.

Jack Hughes's New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in a key late-season matchup. The Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference at 45-23-9, while the Devils are 12th at 37-36-5.

Toronto is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Monday, while New Jersey suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville at home on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs have been an excellent bet as a favorite this season, going 38-18 when laying moneyline odds.

Toronto also has a strong 33-11 record when listed as a favorite of -120 or shorter. Overall, oddsmakers give the Leafs a 54.4% implied probability of winning this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Devils have struggled as underdogs, going 9-29 straight up when getting plus moneyline odds. With odds of +100 or more, New Jersey's record dips to 7-18, giving them an implied 50.0% chance to win Tuesday based on the odds.

In 152 all-time regular season and playoff meetings, Toronto holds an 80-42-20-10 advantage over the Devils.

This Atlantic vs Metropolitan Division showdown can be seen on ESPN+, MSGSN2 and TSN4 starting at 7 p.m. ET.