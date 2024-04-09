Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs, 45-23-9 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, face the New Jersey Devils, 37-36-5 and 12th in the same Conference, at the Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN2 and TSN4.

Toronto won 3-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in its recent home game on Monday. Conversely, New Jersey, despite playing at home on Sunday, suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Nashville Predators in a shootout (1-0).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

New Jersey has averaged 3.27 goals per game and conceded 3.41 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 21.7%.

Jack Hughes has stood out as the team's top goalscorer with 27 goals and 47 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 25 goals and 54 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 26 goals and 37 assists.

In goal, Jack Allen holds a 11-16-4 record, maintaining a 3.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs average 3.61 goals per game, which ranks third overall in the league, and allow 3.08 per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 24.5%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 65 goals, 37 assists, 102 points and 333 shots on goal. He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 56 assists, while Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 53 assists. Ilya Samsonov is 23-6-7 between the pipes, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Players Injury Report

The Devils are currently dealing with several injuries. Dougie Hamilton is out due to a pectoral injury, while Nolan Foote is listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed issue. Nathan Bastian is also out with an upper-body injury.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren is out due to an upper-body injury. John Klingberg is out for the season due to a hip injury. Matt Murray is also sidelined with a hip injury. Lastly, Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 152 times in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Toronto Maple Leafs are 80-42-20-10 against the Devils. In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have a 54.0% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6% win rate. The Maple Leafs boast an 78.1% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 80.3%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and Prediction

Toronto has won 38 of its 61 games as the odds favorite and 33 of its 54 games with odds shorter than -120. The team has a 54.5% chance of winning Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Devils have been listed as underdogs in 29 games and defeated their opponents nine times. With +100 odds or longer, they have a 7-18 record, giving them a 50.0% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4-2 Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: No.

