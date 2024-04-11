Is Jake Knapp sponsored by the Anaheim Ducks? All we know about PGA Tour golfer's deal with NHL team

PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp has made headlines not only for his impressive victory at the Mexican Open in February but also for an unexpected collaboration with the Anaheim Ducks, an NHL team.

The intriguing intersection between golf and ice hockey is marked by the unique sponsorship deal, which Knapp finalized on February 27, 2024, before his triumph at the Mexican Open.

Knapp's journey to securing the sponsorship began with a round of golf alongside Tim Ryan, the president and CEO of the Anaheim Ducks. This casual outing on the green laid the groundwork for a partnership that saw the Ducks proudly display their logo on Knapp's attire.

Following his victory at the Mexican Open, Knapp was seen posing with his trophy in a t-shirt with the Anaheim Ducks logo, a moment captured and shared on Instagram by Front Office Sports.

Ryan's been around the block, especially with those giant, billion-dollar mixed-use projects, mostly focused on the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. By backing Jake Knapp, the Ducks hope to ride on his success wave and get their name out to more people, diving into the pro golf scene to boost their brand.

Jake Knapp faces struggle after a delayed start to the 2024 Masters

The 2024 Masters experienced a delayed start due to inclement weather, pushing the scheduled round start from 8 a.m. to at least 9 a.m. The forecast of storms, heavy rain, and strong winds made it more challenging for the management to stick to the schedule.

This delay affected players like Jake Knapp and Erik van Rooyen, who were set to tee off in the first group. Even with some rough patches, both players somewhat had a pedestrian start to their rounds.

Jake Knapp, making his Masters debut, showcased his potential with a birdie on the par-4 third hole, sinking a 12-foot putt. However, he faced challenges on the fourth hole, dropping a shot after missing a par putt due to an under-hit. Knapp had earlier shown resilience by saving par on the second hole from bunker trouble.

The day's lineup includes Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood teeing off at 4:30 p.m. Stars Scottie Scheffler with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele tee off at 1:12 p.m. and Jon Rahm, Nick Dunlap, and Matt Fitzpatrick are set for 1 p.m.

Notable early pairings feature Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris at 12:48 p.m., as well as Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith at 1:24 p.m. The afternoon wave showcases Tiger Woods at 3:54 p.m., aiming for his 24th Masters cut alongside Max Homa and Jason Day.