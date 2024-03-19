The NHL's annual GM meeting wrapped up this week in Florida, stirring debate among fans about newly proposed rule changes for next season.

While the modifications need approval from the Competition Committee and the Board of Governors, the potential tweaks are already dividing opinions online.

Several subtle rule alterations were made, including reviewing puck over glass and "friendly fire" penalties via the Coach's Challenge system. The goal is to eliminate excessive stoppages and power plays in inadvertent situations.

On one side, fans say that the changes would improve game flow and boost scoring opportunities. Minor penalties, like erroneous pucks, should be removed from play to prevent momentum swings caused by bad luck. The Coaches Challenge expansion also allows you to overturn unfair calls.

Here are some fan reactions to the proposed NHL rule changes at the GM meeting:

Proposed rule changes at GM meeting

1. The 3-on-3 overtime format will remain unchanged.

2. The GMs propose allowing coaches to challenge pucks over glass penalty calls using their coach's challenge. If successful, the penalty will be removed. However, the coaches cannot challenge a penalty decision. A failed challenge will result in a 5-on-3 power play for the opposing team.

3. The GMs propose allowing reviews of "friendly fire" high-sticking minors via the coach's challenge. This would extend the current rule that only allows reviews of double-minor high sticks. Like the puck-over-glass rule, a failed challenge leads to a 5-on-3 situation.

4. Goalies can now be penalized for intentionally dislodging the net.

5. If a goalie is injured or removed by concussion spotters, their replacement will get a warmup period.

6. If play stops due to a goalie losing their mask, the opposing team gets an offensive zone faceoff and choice of dot, regardless of puck location.

7. For post-icing faceoffs, defensive and offensive centers will receive warnings for violations before being removed from the draw.

8. For high sticks or hand passes, if a player refuses to play, the opposing team will get a faceoff one zone closer to where the rule violation happened.