"Is this not tampering?" "League has zero integrity": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi reportedly close to signing with Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi will be leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency as he's reportedly set to sign a four-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. Although free agency does not open until noon Eastern on July 1, reports have already surfaced that say Bertuzzi will be signing a multi-year deal with the Blackhawks.

David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period" posted on X:

"Bertuzzi’s 4-year deal with Chicago will come with a $5.5M AAV"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Although the reports are out there, technically teams can't start talking to free agents until noon Eastern, which had NHL fans torn over the news.

Expand Tweet

"Is this not tampering I’m confused lol," a fan said.

"Hey @NHL when did Bertuzzi get traded? This league has zero integrity. I get it’s a race to get the player but my god it’s still 4.5 hours before he can legally even talk to the team about a contract," a fan said.

Other fans, meanwhile, thought Chicago overpaid for Bertuzzi despite him making $5.5 million last season.

Expand Tweet

"Huge overpay," one fan said.

"I thought they weren't allowed to negotiate in advance of ufa," a fan added.

Other fans, however, liked how Tyler Bertuzzi signed with another original six team as he will now have played for four of them, which are the only four team he's played for, as he's played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, and now the Blackhawks.

Expand Tweet

"He’s collecting all the jerseys from the original 6 teams," one fan said.

"Rangers and Canadiens next," a fan said.

In his lone season with the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi recorded 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 80 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi got priced out of Toronto

Following the Maple Leafs being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Tyler Bertuzzi did express interest in returning to Toronto.

Bertuzzi said he was definitely open to re-signing, and talks between the sides intensified as of late. But, after the Maple Leafs signed Max Domi and Timothy Liljegren to extensions, there was no money for Bertuzzi.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Bertuzzi ended up getting a four-year deal worth $5.5 million per season as he looks to help the Blackhawks get out of their rebuild and become contenders again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback