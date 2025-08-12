  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Anthony Duclair
  • Islanders' Anthony Duclair finally breaks silence after mystery absence; weighs in on Matthew Schaefer pick

Islanders' Anthony Duclair finally breaks silence after mystery absence; weighs in on Matthew Schaefer pick

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:10 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
Anthony Duclair confirms Islanders return, praises top pick Matthew Schaefer (image credit: IMAGN)

Anthony Duclair spoke for the first time since leaving the New York Islanders late last season. The forward confirmed he will return for a second campaign with the team and shared his thoughts on No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer.

Ad

Duclair is focused is on recovering his form and helping the Islanders next season.

“You know, the Islanders right now, you’re my team, and obviously, I love them,” Duclair said on Monday, via "The BigCeaz Show." “I love playing for them and love the fans. We’ve got a great hockey rink, and it’s been a joy. I’m looking forward to a great season next year and hopefully getting into the playoffs.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Duclair’s first year with the Islanders was difficult. He tore his groin just five games into the campaign, which kept him out for 28 games. New York coach Patrick Roy criticized his play after a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 1, saying he was “god awful.”

"He had a bad game," Roy said. "That's why I didn't play him a lot. And he's lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's how I feel."
Ad

Roy said two days later that Duclair would be away from the team for an indefinite time after the forward asked for time to reflect.

While talking about his plans, Duclair also talked about Schaefer.

“He’s obviously going to be a huge piece for this organization for years to come,” Duclair said. “I’m looking forward to meeting him at training camp and putting him under our wing. He’s a great skater, and we’re lucky to have him.”
Ad
Ad

Schaefer had 22 points in 17 games last season before breaking his clavicle while playing for Canada at the World Juniors in December. The injury required surgery and kept him out for the rest of the season.

Matthew Schaefer eager to begin NHL journey with Islanders

In an interview with NHL.com in June, Matthew Schaefer discussed being drafted No. 1 by the Islanders. He wore a suit jacket that had photos of his late mother.

Ad

He called the team “amazing” and described its fans as “tight-knit” and supportive. Schaefer added that their passion is what a player wants at home.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer took part in a team's scrimmage at Northwell Ice Center in July. Since it’s the start of his NHL career and training camp begins in September, it will be interesting to see how he performs.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications