Islanders' Anthony Duclair finally breaks silence after mystery absence; weighs in on Matthew Schaefer pick

Anthony Duclair spoke for the first time since leaving the New York Islanders late last season. The forward confirmed he will return for a second campaign with the team and shared his thoughts on No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer.Duclair is focused is on recovering his form and helping the Islanders next season.“You know, the Islanders right now, you’re my team, and obviously, I love them,” Duclair said on Monday, via &quot;The BigCeaz Show.&quot; “I love playing for them and love the fans. We’ve got a great hockey rink, and it’s been a joy. I’m looking forward to a great season next year and hopefully getting into the playoffs.”Duclair’s first year with the Islanders was difficult. He tore his groin just five games into the campaign, which kept him out for 28 games. New York coach Patrick Roy criticized his play after a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 1, saying he was “god awful.”&quot;He had a bad game,&quot; Roy said. &quot;That's why I didn't play him a lot. And he's lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's how I feel.&quot;Roy said two days later that Duclair would be away from the team for an indefinite time after the forward asked for time to reflect.While talking about his plans, Duclair also talked about Schaefer.“He’s obviously going to be a huge piece for this organization for years to come,” Duclair said. “I’m looking forward to meeting him at training camp and putting him under our wing. He’s a great skater, and we’re lucky to have him.”Schaefer had 22 points in 17 games last season before breaking his clavicle while playing for Canada at the World Juniors in December. The injury required surgery and kept him out for the rest of the season.Matthew Schaefer eager to begin NHL journey with IslandersIn an interview with NHL.com in June, Matthew Schaefer discussed being drafted No. 1 by the Islanders. He wore a suit jacket that had photos of his late mother.He called the team “amazing” and described its fans as “tight-knit” and supportive. Schaefer added that their passion is what a player wants at home.“I can’t wait to get started,” Schaefer said.Schaefer took part in a team's scrimmage at Northwell Ice Center in July. Since it’s the start of his NHL career and training camp begins in September, it will be interesting to see how he performs.