Islanders HC Patrick Roy makes his feelings clear on Noah Dobson after blockbuster trade to Canadiens

New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy made his feelings clear on former Isles blue liner Noah Dobson following the blockbuster trade that sent Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens.
In an interview with TSN’s French-language outlet RDS published on July 10, Patrick Roy opened up about his impression of Dobson, expressing nothing but positive messages about the 25-year-old D-man.
Roy stated the following:
“He’s an offensive defenseman, he’s a guy who’s very good at moving the puck. He’s definitely going to help the Habs.”
The Islanders sent Dobson to the Canadiens this offseason amid potential contract issues. Noah Dobson then signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Habs.
Patrick Roy, meanwhile, coached Dobson in part of two seasons with the Islanders. Roy took over from Lane Lambert in 2024, leading the Islanders to a playoff appearance. This past season, the Islanders missed the playoffs.
New GM Mathieu Darche confirmed Patrick Roy at the helm for one more season. Roy and his team will be looking to get back into the playoffs.
Dobson, for his part, will be looking to help the Canadiens return to the playoffs and make it out of the first round. The Canadiens fell to the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs in five games.
Patrick Roy with options to replace Noah Dobson on Islanders' top pairing
Last season, Roy deployed Noah Dobson predominantly on the Islanders’ top pairing with Alexander Romanov. The duo played well for stretches, with Romanov standing out.
But now that Dobson is no longer on the team, Roy must find a partner for Romanov. Daily Faceoff shows veteran Tony DeAngelo sliding on Romanov’s right side. DeAngelo was a mid-season pickup as the Isles struggled with injuries.
DeAngelo quickly earned Roy’s trust. The Islanders brought him back this summer after he became a UFA.
If Roy chooses to go with someone else, perhaps Ryan Pulock could match up with Romanov. It’s worth pointing out that PuckPedia shows the Islanders have six NHL defensemen signed for next season.
However, the team’s depth chart shows several young blue liners who could get serious consideration this fall. The most notable one is Isaiah George. Jesse Pulkkinen and Warren Marshall could also get looks.
Fans should keep an eye on 28-year-old Ethan Bear. He signed a one-year, league-minimum deal and could be in the mix for a job at the NHL level. While Bear may not earn a shot on the top pairing, at least not right away, but could be a part of the Isles’ defense core next season.
