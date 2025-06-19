NHL Trade Rumors: $7,500,000 Islanders D-man drawing serious interest from Boston Bruins & Philadelphia Flyers

Alexander Romanov could be on the move this offseason. The New York Islanders defenseman has already been getting plenty of attention, and the offseason has only just officially begun.
Trades will likely begin happening very soon, and there is expected to be plenty of action surrounding the 25-year-old star. He is coming off a 20-point season with the Islanders and is a pending restricted free agent after his three-year, $7.5 million deal ended this season.
Among those showing interest are the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins, according to insider Marco D'Amico. He reported on X:
"Flyers and Bruins are among teams looking at Alexander Romanov as new Islanders GM Mathieu Darche continues to improve his team."
Both the Flyers and Bruins fell short of making the playoffs during the 2024-25 NHL season, and they're both interested in exploring upgrades to prevent that from happening again next season.
Romanov is a former first-round pick, and he's played 221 games for the Islanders over three seasons. In total, the defenseman has recorded 64 points (13 goals, 51 assists) to go along with 465 blocks and 502 hits. However, he might be on his way to a new team as Islanders GM Mathieu Darche looks to reshape the franchise.
Bruins looking for help everywhere this offseason
The Boston Bruins have interest in Alexander Romanov, a move that would bolster their defense. Last season, they fired their head coach not long into the campaign, fell short of the playoffs, and traded franchise legend Brad Marchand to the eventual champion Florida Panthers.
Aside from Romanov, Boston is reportedly talking with Maxim Shabanov of the Kontinental Hockey League. 12 NHL teams are also talking to him, and his agent, Alexander Chernykh, said via NESN:
“There is only one criterion. We just need to look at the team rosters and understand where he will really have his place, as it happened with other players. So that he comes there and plays in the NHL, so that he has time and a place in the roster.”
Provided the Bruins have a spot for him, they stand a decent chance of signing Shabanov and bolstering the front of their lineup with some much-needed scoring.
