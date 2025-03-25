New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy was furious after a late goal by Kyle Palmieri was disallowed due to goalie interference in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

With 10 seconds remaining in regulation and the game tied at 3-3, Palmieri redirected a shot from Alexander Romanov past Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins. However, on-ice officials immediately waved off the goal citing goalie interference. After a video review, the call stood.

"If Toronto is afraid to overturn calls on ice, we don't need Toronto," Roy said post-game.

In their explanation, the NHL cited Rule 69.1, which says that an attacking player cannot impair the goalie's ability to move freely in their crease or defend the goal. The league felt that Palmieri had made contact with Merzlikins, which prevented the goalie from making the save.

Expand Tweet

Roy disagreed with the decision:

“We should have won that game.”

The disallowed goal forced overtime where neither team scored. In the shootout, Blue Jackets’ Adam Fantilli scored to give Columbus the win.

Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri and Pierre Engvall scored for New York, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots in the loss. Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins has 30 saves for Colombus.

New York (32-28-10) closed the gap to one point behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Columbus (32-29-9) is right behind, two points behind Montreal.

Patrick Roy’s take on Islanders' 4-3 SO loss to Blue Jackets

New York controlled the game early, outshooting Columbus 27-11 in the first two periods, before Columbus turned it around in the third, outshooting New York 17-4.

While the coach was mostly pleased with his team's effort through two periods, he felt thaat the third-period lapses eventually cost the Islanders the game.

“In the third period, we stopped playing in their zone. We stopped playing simple. (We weren’t) quick on the wall, bringing the puck (up). We lost a lot of battles," Roy said. (per NHL.com)

"We had a power play to start and I didn't think we competed hard enough to get those pucks, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”

The Islanders next host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

