Islanders' Matthew Schaefer discloses hurdle limiting chances of opening night debut 

As the New York Islanders eagerly anticipate the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, all eyes are on Matthew Schaefer, their No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Schaefer has his sights set on cracking the Islanders' opening night roster.

In an interview with TSN Radio 1050 on Monday, Schaefer acknowledged that he still has work to do in the gym to get stronger.

“I want to be in that opening-night roster and there's still some things I got to work on in the gym, on the ice. I think just getting stronger is the thing for me," Schaefer said.

Schaefer understands that transitioning to the NHL level requires not just skill, but also the physical tools to compete against seasoned professionals. As a top draft pick, the expectations are high, but the young defenseman remains grounded and focused on the task at hand.

"Being with NHL guys on and off the ice doing things, it pushes you so hard. Honestly, I think that's what I need, "he added, reflecting on his training sessions with Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has already spoken with Schaefer, emphasizing the importance of playing with freedom and not putting undue pressure on himself.

“I got to talk to him a bit and he wants me to have that freedom where he doesn’t want me to have pressure on me, he wants me to go out and be free and play my game,” Schaefer added via TSN.

The Islanders will open their season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.

He was limited to only 17 games in his draft year after dealing with mono and later suffering a broken collarbone. Despite that, Schaefer posted seven goals and 22 points for the OHL’s Erie Otters. He also earned the CHL’s top draft prospect award.

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Emil Heineman

Defense

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Goaltender

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Schaefer may have secured a spot for opening night with the Islanders, but he believes he still has to earn his place on the team.

