Isles captain Anders Lee aids in raising $130,000 for NY Islanders employee's family who lost his battle with stage 4 cancer

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee helped raise funds for the family of Bobby Marsala, a beloved Islanders employee who recently passed away after a battle with stage 4 cancer.Lee shared the heartbreaking news on X, stating:“I am deeply saddened to hear that Bobby, a member of our Islanders family, lost his battle with cancer. If you’re able, please consider making a donation to support Bobby’s wife and children. My condolences go out to his friends and family.”According to the GoFundMe page, organized by Colleen Brennan on behalf of Jennifer Marsala, $108,187 has been raised toward the $130,000 goal, with 652 donations as of the latest update.Anders Lee contributed a generous donation of $10,000 to support the cause. According to sources, Bobby Marsala was battling with Stage 4 cancer.Isles captain Anders Lee praises Kyle Palmieri following contract extensionLate in May, Kyle Palmieri signed a two-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million, totaling $9.5 million.Following the extension, Isles captain Anders Lee praised Palmieri, stating that replacing someone like Kyle is not always easy. Lee emphasized Palmieri’s importance to the team, both as a friend and a teammate.&quot;You can't just replace someone like Kyle out of thin air sometimes,&quot; Lee said via NHL. &quot;I know what he means to this team. I know what he means to me as a friend and a teammate.&quot;&quot;Kyle's a great player and has played in this league a long time. He knows what it takes to win, ... He can get dirty if he needs to, and he puts the puck in the net. Those are tough to replace,&quot; he added.Palmieri notched up 48 points through 24 goals and as many assists in 82-regular regular-season games with the Islanders. Meanwhile, Isles captain Anders Lee amassed 54 points through 29 goals and 25 assists last season.Also Read: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer discloses hurdle limiting chances of opening night debut