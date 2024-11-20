"It completely demolishes you": Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau's grieving mother Jane shares heartbreaking quote after sons' tragic deaths

Jane Gaudreau, mother of late NHL stars Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, recently shared an emotional quote on her Instagram stories after the tragic deaths of her sons. The Gaudreau brothers died on Aug. 29 in a cycling accident in Salem County, New Jersey, caused by a suspected drunk driver.

Since then, the entire Gaudreau family has been grieving the loss of their dear ones. On Tuesday, she reposted a quote, originally shared by the “Angel Parents” Facebook page.

“The greatest loss anyone can possibly suffer is the loss of a child. The experience doesn't change you, rather it completely demolishes you. The remaining days of your life are spent nursing a pain that will never go away,” the quote read.

Trending

In her Instagram post, Jane also added the song “A Million Dreams” by Lucky Thomas.

via Instagram/@jgaudreau311

Meanwhile, the driver accused of striking the Gaudreau brothers, 44-year-old Sean M. Higgins, faces DUI charges. A New Jersey judge recently extended the deadline for prosecutors to gather evidence against Higgins, who is also reported to have a history of road rage and aggressive driving.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother expresses her gratitude to BC Hockey

Earlier this month, Jane Gaudreau posted a heartfelt message for Boston College Hockey for organizing a special tribute in memory of her sons, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. To honor the brothers, the Boston College men's hockey team held a moving tribute during its game against Maine on Nov. 9.

The Gaudreau and Voce families were present for the ceremonial puck drop, and players wore warm-up jerseys featuring the names and numbers of the Gaudreau brothers and Tony Voce, an alumni who also tragically died.

“Thank you to Boston College Mens Hockey for honoring our boys this past weekend," Jane wrote in a post. "The love and support you’ve shown for John, Matty, and our entire family have helped us through the most difficult time of our lives.

“Many of our best hockey memories come from the six unforgettable years we spent watching John and/or Matty play at BC. The tribute Boston College gave to the boys was so special and we know they were especially happy for the two wins!❤️🏒🦅.”

Earlier last week, at the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Lanny McDonald, Chairman of the Hall, also honored the Gaudreau brothers. McDonald spoke emotionally about their contributions to the game and recalled his memories of Johnny Gaudreau as a player and a person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback