“It would be Leafs and Sens”: Internet debates the potential best NHL playoff series matchups

With NHL playoff spots still up for grabs, the final matchups won't be set until the end of the season. However, if the playoffs were to start on Saturday, some intriguing series could unfold.

Ad

According to a matchup prediction by BarDown on X, the Eastern Conference would feature:

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

In the Western Conference, the matchup would include:

Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets

St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On social media, fans shared their thoughts on the most exciting hypothetical NHL playoff series, with one fan commenting:

"It would be Leafs and Sens and everyone knows it lol”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Avs and stars, kings oilers, leafs sens, panthers and lighting. would all be great to watch," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can't be anything other than Dallas v. Colorado, though I expect the St. Louis/Vegas series to rival," one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions:

"I think the top two are Panthers and Lightning, lost of in state rivalry there. Then Avs vs Dallas, they have the history that creates bad blood," another fan said.

Ad

"These are all pretty spectacular matchups. Instead of most intriguing, I would say least intriguing are MIN/WPG and NJD/CAR" a fan said.

"The leafs finding a way to lose is typically the most entertaining first round match up. Maybe this year will be different." another fan said.

While the final matchups won't set for a couple more weeks, it's clear hockey fans are drooling over the possibilities.

Ad

NHL playoff format

Sixteen teams make the NHL playoffs, the top three from each division (12 total), plus two wild cards per conference based on overall standings.

In Round 1, the division winner with the best record faces the lower-ranked wild card; the other division winner faces the higher-ranked wild card. The second and third-place teams from each division go head-to-head.

Winners of each bracket meet in Round 2. The last four teams move on to the Conference Finals. Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the better regular-season record through all rounds.

Each round is a best-of-seven series, with the first team to win four games moving on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama