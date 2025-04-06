“It would be Leafs and Sens”: Internet debates the potential best NHL playoff series matchups

With NHL playoff spots still up for grabs, the final matchups won't be set until the end of the season. However, if the playoffs were to start on Saturday, some intriguing series could unfold.
According to a matchup prediction by BarDown on X, the Eastern Conference would feature:
- Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals
- Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes
- Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning
In the Western Conference, the matchup would include:
- Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets
- St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights
- Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars
- Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings.
On social media, fans shared their thoughts on the most exciting hypothetical NHL playoff series, with one fan commenting:
"It would be Leafs and Sens and everyone knows it lol”
"Avs and stars, kings oilers, leafs sens, panthers and lighting. would all be great to watch," another fan said.
"Can't be anything other than Dallas v. Colorado, though I expect the St. Louis/Vegas series to rival," one fan said.
Here are some fan reactions:
"I think the top two are Panthers and Lightning, lost of in state rivalry there. Then Avs vs Dallas, they have the history that creates bad blood," another fan said.
"These are all pretty spectacular matchups. Instead of most intriguing, I would say least intriguing are MIN/WPG and NJD/CAR" a fan said.
"The leafs finding a way to lose is typically the most entertaining first round match up. Maybe this year will be different." another fan said.
While the final matchups won't set for a couple more weeks, it's clear hockey fans are drooling over the possibilities.
NHL playoff format
Sixteen teams make the NHL playoffs, the top three from each division (12 total), plus two wild cards per conference based on overall standings.
In Round 1, the division winner with the best record faces the lower-ranked wild card; the other division winner faces the higher-ranked wild card. The second and third-place teams from each division go head-to-head.
Winners of each bracket meet in Round 2. The last four teams move on to the Conference Finals. Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the better regular-season record through all rounds.
Each round is a best-of-seven series, with the first team to win four games moving on.
