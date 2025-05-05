"It's brutal": St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, Jim Montgomery make feelings known after gutting 2OT Game 7 loss to Jets

St. Louis Blues lost 4-3 in double overtime to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 on Sunday night. The Blues had a 3-1 lead with under two minutes left in regulation. Winnipeg tied the game with two late goals after pulling their goalie for an extra attacker.
Vladislav Namestnikov made it 3-2 when his pass went in off Ryan Suter. With 2.2 seconds left, Cole Perfetti scored again to tie the game. In the second overtime, Adam Lowry deflected a shot past Jordan Binnington to win the game for the Jets.
The Blues had a strong start with a goal from Jordan Kyrou early in the first period. Mathieu Joseph added another goal a few minutes later. Radek Faksa scored late in the second to give the Blues a 3-1 lead.
After the loss, Brayden Schenn spoke to the media.
“That one stinks. That one sucks,” he said. "From a two-goal lead and two six-on-five goals against, a second and a half away from closing out the series. Sucks. It's brutal.”
Schenn said the group worked hard all season.
“You got a good group in there that played hard for one another all year, and there's no other words to really describe that one," he added.
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery also talked after the game. A reporter asked if he went into the locker room after the loss.
“I did. I went in and thanked them,” Montgomery said (5:00). “It really hurts right now. There's no other way — you lose Game 7 overtime, especially when you have the lead at the end — it just hurts.”
"I wanted to thank them for their effort... It took everybody on deck to be able to do what we did. We went 19-4-3 down the stretch and we tied the Flames to make the playoffs, It is special."
Jim Montgomery talked about St. Louis Blues' second-period mistake
Jim Montgomery discussed the St. Louis Blues' mistakes in the Game 7 loss. He said he didn’t like how the team checked early in the second period. He said they weren’t as aggressive as needed.
"I know we were up, I didn't like the first 10 minutes of the second," Montgomery said via NHL.com. "I liked the last 10. I thought the first period was pretty good. I didn't like how we sat back with our checking. I didn't think we were as tenacious as we needed to be."
Montgomery joined the St. Louis Blues in November last year and called the past three months very enjoyable.
