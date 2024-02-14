"It’s crazy, but it is what it is" - Alex Ovechkin and other Russian NHL stars speak out on nation's snub from international tournaments

Alex Ovechkin and other Russian NHL players are frustrated that their country continues to be banned from international hockey tournaments.

The IIHF announced Monday that the ban on Russia and Belarus will continue through 2025 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. With the league hosting the Four Nations tournament and its players attending the Olympics in 2026, Russian athletes likely won't be allowed to compete.

Instead, Russia's ban will continue, which is frustrating for Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin.

“I try not to think about that,” Ovechkin said, via The Athletic. “But (Nikita Kucherov) may never play in the Olympics. It’s crazy. But it is what it is. It’s not in our power what we can do. We just follow the rules. It’s not fun, but it is what it is. ...

“Nothing we can do right now. What they’re gonna say: ‘We’re gonna do it?’ Right now, we’re staying home. Maybe it changes. Hope so.”

Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin believes the punishment is unfair on Russian athletes as they didn't do anything. He also believes players from the other countries want Russia there.

“It’s rules, you know? We all support rules," Malkin said. "It’s one more year, but I hope any day they cancel it. We play here in NHL, and they have power. I hope (the NHL) say we won’t play (in Olympics) without Russian and Belarusian players. Owners, the bosses — they can see it’s, like, more marketing, more commercials, everything.

“If you ask any players from any country, I think they say they love to play against Russia because it’s a great rivalry — with Canada, U.S., Sweden, Czech. It’s sports, not politics. We’re here to play. It’s hard sometimes to understand the rules because we don’t do anything — we just play for fans, you know?”

Other Russian players worried they won't ever play in the Olympics

The last time the NHL players participated in the Winter Olympics was in 2014. Since then, the league has opted to not return.

With Russia still banned from IIHF events, players like Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Artemi Panarin and Andrei Svechnikov, among other Russian players, have yet to represent their country at the Olympics.

Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, just hopes the ban ends soon so he can play in the Olympics rather than be coaching it.

“I hope they allow us before we hit 40, me and Kuch,” Vasilevsky says. “Otherwise, I’ll be coaching.”

Ultimately, the ban on Russia in IIHF events seems unlikely to end anytime soon.