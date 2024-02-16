"It's a dumb league": John Tortorella slams young NHL players after Ridly Greig controversy

After the controversial incident involving Ottawa Senators' forward Ridly Greig, veteran NHL coach John Tortorella didn't hold back in his assessment of young players in the league.

The 21-year-old Greig found himself in the spotlight after being on the receiving end of a contentious cross-check to the head, but it was his subsequent empty-net goal that further fueled the drama.

Now leading the Philadelphia Flyers, John Tortorella shared his worries. He called the NHL a "dumb league" and has seen many changes, especially with younger players. He underlined the need for patience and respect. It seems some players want things right away, from playing time, and deals, to acknowledgment.

"It's a dumb league. It is," Tortorella remarked candidly.

"It's changed for coaches, too. And we've had to make adjustments because there are so many mistakes made. And I guess the thing with the young athletes is sometimes you have to wait your turn, right? As far as gaining respect and not wanting everything right now and not expecting everything right now."

Tortorella pointed out how a young player’s crowd might steer them wrong. They might not get what it means to be a top hockey professional.

He lamented the apparent loss of respect for the NHL and the diminishing understanding of the process required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

"And, the hierarchy of a room, the hierarchy of what it is to be a pro, the process you have to go through as a pro, I think's lost a little bit with the athlete now," Tortorella continued.

"And, it's something I miss terribly in being in the league for so long, seeing where it's gone to now. Great athletes, great skill, great speed, but, the mental and the understanding what it is to be a pro and respecting the National Hockey League, that's where I have some struggles."

As the NHL continues to evolve, John Tortorella's words serve as a reminder of the values he believes are essential for success in professional hockey.

John Tortorella champions old-school values amidst evolving NHL landscape

John Tortorella has 21 seasons and five teams under his watch. He's seen hockey rules and player ideas change. Even though he's 65, he's still a big deal when coaching, with a Stanley Cup win and third for games coached in the league.

Philadelphia Flyers are one of the teams with the youngest players in the league, but Tortorella has pushed them to be a playoff contender this season. His success comes from sticking to the basics: hard work and respect.

Tortorella focuses on setting up an order in the dressing room. This is where new guys pick up from the experienced ones. It shows his trust in time-honored practices in hockey.

"Respect how you handle yourself in the room. Respect how you act on the ice," he asserts. "You may say it's old school, but you can't lose the foundation of what the National Hockey League is about."

As John Tortorella helps mold the next generation of players, he remains steadfast in his conviction that preserving the essence of professionalism is paramount.