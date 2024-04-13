"It's frustrating": Connor McDavid opens up about the injury currently sidelining him

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid spoke to reporters regarding the injury he suffered last week in a game against the Calgary Flames, during the media availability after practice on April 12th.

McDavid has missed two games, including missing the April 12th contest against the Arizona Coyotes. He spoke about the fact that he and his teammates need to be healthy moving forward, without any excuses.

"I feel good, probably won't go tonight, just wanna feel good, wanna feel my best. I never wanna miss games. I really don't. It's frustrating. At the end of the day, we're after bigger things here. You know being healthy, everyone being healthy is number one."

McDavid's frustration stems from the realization that only five games remain in the season and he may have to sit out most of those contests. However, heading into the playoffs, he is "optimistic about the situation."

When asked about his team's defensive effort as a whole unit during the stretch of the season, McDavid said he is "proud of his team", which ranks 2nd in the league.

"Overall, the team is ready to compete against whoever they face in the post-season."

Connor McDavid is ranked the "Best Skater" in the NHL by the league players

Connor McDavid was listed as the "Best Skater" and "Forward" by players in the NHL, who participated in the Lester B. Pearson Award survey, which is awarded by his peers.

In the survey, Andrei Vasilevski was ranked the "Best Goaltender," and Cale Makar was ranked as the "Best Defenseman" in the league.

McDavid has been leading the league in the player's poll for the past four years, consistently being voted first in this survey. His skating ability complements his wonderful goal-scoring ability, giving him credentials of being the best player in the world and also giving him the edge when playing other teams.

His flawless talent and his ice-court IQ benefit his teammates and the Edmonton Oilers, giving them an advantage in the fast-paced skating game.

The Edmonton Oilers next game after tonight's matchup will be on April 13 against the Vancouver Canucks, in what will be an entertaining playoff implication game for the ages.