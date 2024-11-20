"It's going to sting": Ottawa Senators core player next up on the chopping block, speculates Marc Methot

Former NHLer and TSN hockey analyst Marc Methot has expressed concern about the direction of the Ottawa Senators, suggesting that if their current slump continues, the next significant change might involve trading a core player rather than adjustments to the coaching staff and leadership.

He emphasized that such a move would be painful for the team, but after observing that the Senators appeared to be disengaged in their recent game against a fatigued Edmonton Oilers team, he identified concerning signs for the franchise. He said:

"Not trying to sound dramatic at all here, but next on the chopping block (if this continues) isn’t the coach, or the GM, or the owner. It’ll be a core piece player and it’s going to sting. This team looked disengaged tonight against a tired EDM team. Not good."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Oilers entered tonight's matchup fresh from a 3-0 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. They then easily overcame Ottawa, who had two days of rest, with a dominant 5-2 win, extending the Senators' losing streak to three games.

Expand Tweet

Captain Brady Tkachuk is one of the key players for the Senators who might be on the trading block. Trade rumors have swirled around him multiple times before, with several reports suggesting that he is looking to leave the organization.

The Ottawa Senators (8-9-1) are fifth in the Atlantic Division with 17 points after 18 games. They will next host the Vegas Golden Knights at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

How Edmonton Oilers downed Ottawa Senators

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to the Oilers at the Canadian Tire Centre. This marked the third straight loss for the Sens.

Evan Bouchard opened the scoring for the Oilers, giving them a 1-0 lead just 3:46 into the first period. At 15:40, Tim Stutzle tied it up for the Senators. Connor McDavid then scored twice in less than five minutes, putting the Oilers ahead 3-1 as they headed into the second period.

Expand Tweet

Leon Draisaitl added a goal in the second period, extending the Oilers' lead to three goals before the game moved to the final period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a tip-in at 11:50, making it 5-1 for the visitors before Josh Norris netted a goal for the final score of 5-2.

Connor McDavid accumulated three points on the night, and the Oilers improved their record to 10-8-2 in the Pacific Division (third). They'll face the Minnesota Wild next on Thursday, with the puck drops scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback