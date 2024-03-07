"It's obviously a shock": Bo Byram opens up about his trade out of Colorado Avalanche

Bo Byram’s time with the Colorado Avalanche ended abruptly as he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in return for Casey Mittelstadt. The young defenseman arrived at the Ball Arena to pick up his gear after news of the trade broke, while his ex-teammates geared up for their match against the Detroit Red Wings.

Speaking with The Denver Post, Byram shared his initial reaction to the trade:

“It's obviously a shock, but I’m excited for a new challenge and a new start somewhere. I’ve got lots of close friends on the team in Buffalo, so that should be fun.”

The Byram trade was a part of the Avalanche’s strategy. They also brought in Sean Walker from the Flyers by giving up a first-round pick in 2025 and Ryan Johansen.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland expressed the difficulty of trading Byram.

"It was hard to move Bo,” MacFarland said to reporters. “He’s an amazing human being and a great hockey player. That’s one of the toughest things we’ve ever had to do."

However, he also emphasized the value they see in acquiring Mittelstadt, hinting at the rationale behind the decision.

Buffalo Sabres take on trading Bo Byram

Head coach of the Buffalo Sabres Don Granato shared his thoughts on trading Mittelstadt for Bo Byram.

“It's an interesting position to be in because [Mittelstadt’s] loved in that locker room,” coach Don Granato said to the media. “They know it’s a business. They know it’s that time of the year.

"Obviously, you have to play a game. These guys, in this building and this rivalry, playing the Maple Leafs, is something they’re excited about. I think that pulled them right into it.”

Dylan Cozens reacts to the Sabres acquiring one of his best friends, Bo Byram, in exchange for his teammate Casey Mittelstadt.

“I'm really excited to add him to this team,” Cozens said. “He's going to fit in so well. And he's just such a great player with so much potential. He's not even close to his ceiling yet. He's gonna fit in so well with this group on and off the ice, and just very excited to see him get here.”

The Sabres next face the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.