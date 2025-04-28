“It’s a shitty feeling”: Nick Suzuki dismisses $45,500,000 Caps forward's hit as game-changer, says tough bounces changed momentum

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki downplayed the impact of Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's hit during a 5-2 loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

With the Capitals trailing 2-1, Wilson delivered a solid body check to Habs defenseman Alexandre Carrier, shifting the game's momentum. The hit proved pivotal for Washington, as the puck reached Caps' Jakub Chychrun, who sent a high flip into Montreal's zone.

Meanwhile, Brandon Duhaime retrieved the puck after it deflected off the Canadiens player, resulting in a goal, with the shot redirecting off Cole Caufield past goaltender Jakub Dobes to tie the game for the Capitals.

After the game, Nick Suzuki described the loss as a tough feeling, dismissing the notion that Tom Wilson's hit was a game-changer. When asked about the hit, Suzuki explained:

"I don't think the hit really changed anything other than they kind of went down the other way and just had a weird bounce off of Cole and went in. I thought we carried the play in the third, just a couple tough bounces in the last one. It's a tough play, I got to watch it again, but it's a shitty feeling right now. We got to move on really quickly."

Tom Wilson, currently signed to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract, contributed an empty net goal for the Capitals in the 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The 31-year-old has amassed three points through a goal and two assists in the series for the Capitals.

Nick Suzuki's teammate believes Tom Wilson's hit should have been called

Nick Suzuki's teammate and the Canadiens goaltender, Jakub Dobes, felt that Tom Wilson's hit should have been called. He expressed confusion about the rules, feeling the hit warranted a whistle.

"I don't really know the rules; I felt like it should have been a whistle - it was kinda a scary hit but I guess the rules don't apply for everyone in this League - I have no idea," he said.

The Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of elimination following their Game 4 loss, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Capitals, meanwhile, need a victory in Game 5 to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Game 5 returns to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

