"It's time to trade Erik Karlsson": Penguins beat writer closes the curtain on $92,000,000 D-man's time in Pittsburgh

According to Penguins beat writer Dan Kingerski, it may be time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to move on from defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson is signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $11.5 million.

Kingerski pointed to a disconnect between Karlsson and the coaching staff, with coach Mike Sullivan stating Karlsson could give more within the system. At 34 years old, Karlsson's opportunities to win another Stanley Cup could be dwindling, especially with the Pens at 24-28-9 and the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division. As such, a trade could be best for both player and franchise:

"The Penguins can’t give Karlsson what he feels like he needs, and Karlsson isn’t giving the Penguins what they need. So, it’s like a real marriage (I kid, I kid)," wrote Kingerski on Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

"It’s time to trade Erik Karlsson."

Karlsson showed he still has offensive flair at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leading Team Sweden with three points in three games. He has 43 points in 61 games in the NHL this season, including putting up 2 goals and 2 assists in the Penguins' exciting 5-4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Penguins HC Mike Sullivan weighs in on Erik Karlsson's game

Following Erik Karlsson's impressive showing at the 4 Nations, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was asked if he feels the three-time Norris Trophy winner is aggressive enough in his approach with the Penguins. He told Yard Barker:

"For me, aggressive is probably the wrong word," Sullivan responded."We want him to take what the game gives him. We want him to drive offense, but he's got to do it the right way."

But Sullivan was quick to point out that Karlsson's defensive play is just as important to the team's success.

"He also has to defend because it's hard to win if you don't. When Karl plays a spirited game, and he competes on both sides of the puck, he's a difference-maker," Sullivan added.

Pittsburgh is 15th in the Eastern Conference and 9 points off the wild-card spots, so the Pens have it all to do if they are to make an incredible push. With the trade deadline set for Mar. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, it will be interesting to see if they look to trade assets like Erik Karlsson and build for another year.

