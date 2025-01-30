"It doesn't seem anything is imminent": NHL insider speculates Canucks to hold on after low-ball offers for J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson

NHL insider David Pagnotta believes the Vancouver Canucks will hold on to J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. That comes after rumors of a rift between the two players and the team looking to trade both but getting low-ball trade offers.

The rift rumors began in October but grew stronger when Miller took a 10-game leave of absence due to undisclosed reasons. This situation has affected the Canucks' performance, as they have a 23-17-10 record, sitting fourth in the Pacific Division.

Pagnotta discussed the situation in The Fourth Period’s 'The Latest' segment with host Kate Pettersen. He noted that president Jim Rutherford said that they aren't receiving the offers they want.

"They're just not doing themselves any favors by revealing certain things in certain parts of negotiations publicly. Jim Rutherford basically saying we're not getting the offers we want. We're getting low balled, so we're just going to wait. Well, obviously that's going to be the case," Pagnotta said. "That's going to continue.

"They're going to continue to have trade discussions. They're going to continue to talk to teams about both JT Miller and Elias Pettersson, and until they get a deal done, they're just going to kind of wait things out. So this is going to continue to linger. That's why J.T. Miller's sick of talking about it."

The team will continue trade talks but is in no rush to make a deal.

"The Canucks are going to continue discussions," said Pagnotta. "Honestly, Kate, at this point, there's really nothing else for them to say from an organization until a deal gets done. So they will continue to have trade talks at this point. Clearly, it doesn't seem like anything is imminent."

Miller has nine goals and 25 assists in 40 games this season after scoring a career-high 103 points last season.

With a -4 rating, he remains a key player for Canucks and NY Rangers have shown interest in him. Meanwhile, Pettersson has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 44 games but has struggled with a -5 rating.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford talked about J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson's situation

The Vancouver Canucks situation has put pressure on general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford. Rutherford commented on the team's struggles to keep the group together and confirmed locker room tensions. It seems unlikely that they will find a solution soon.

"It certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together," Rutherford said in a discussion with The Globe and Mail on Tuesday.

Until a better offer comes, GM Allvin is likely to hold on to both players.

