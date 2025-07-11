"It is significant" - Player agents 'at a loss' over concessions in NHL’s new CBA extension

The NHL and the Players’ Association agreed to a four-year collective bargaining agreement — starting in 2026–27 through 2029–30 — nearly three months of negotiations led by Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The agreement avoids the risk of a strike or lockout. That is a relief after past labor disputes in 2004–05 and 2012–13. However, not everyone is happy. Some NHL player agents say the players gave up too much.

One major change is the reduction in contract lengths: Players can now sign for a maximum of seven years with their current team. If they join a new team, the maximum is six years. Additionally, the signing bonuses are now capped at 60% of the contract’s value.

Some agents are confused about why these changes were accepted.

"Why, at this stage, the PA agreed to give up these critical contract issues(since it was NHL that was trying to sign a new CBA this summer with urgency) — I’m at a loss." one agent said, via Sports Book Journal.

Another agent from the Kaizen Sports Agency — Michael O’Rafferty — said the changes are major, primarily for the top young players.

"The reduced max term and then the signing bonus cap, they’re significant,” O’Rafferty said. “I don’t think they’re crushing, but it is significant.”

This is not the end of the changes introduced in the new CBA agreement. One more factor is how much a player's salary can vary from year to year. It has now been limited to just 20%, so players will also face more limits on how they structure their pay over time. This change will make it harder to front-load contracts.

There were other changes introduced as well, and it seems not everyone is happy with the changes in the new CBA agreement.

NHLPA's Marty Walsh is happy with the new CBA agreement

NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh is looking at the positives that the new agreement brings. In his statement following the ratification, he said the new CBA shows what can happen when the League and the union work together. He called it a good deal for everyone.

"(This is) an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game ...a win for everyone,” Walsh said, via NHL.com. “We could not have achieved this outcome (inking of the agreement) without the involvement and support of our players."

Walsh also gave credit to the Executive Board and the Negotiating Committee.

