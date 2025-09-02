"It sucked": Sabres' Tage Thompson makes his thoughts clear on 4 Nations snub 

Tage Thompson, a key player for the Buffalo Sabres, missed out on making the 4 Nations Face-Off roster for Team USA. The 27-year-old center has scored over 40 goals in two of the last three seasons. He said he thought his performance would be enough to make the team.

"When I received the news, obviously it su*ked," Thompson said, via ESPN. "That was a big goal of mine and I wanted to be on the team. To be honest with you, I felt like I would do a good enough job last year."

Thompson’s response showed his frustration, but it also highlighted his determination to continue improving. Once a depth option in St. Louis, he has grown into a top-line scorer in Buffalo and one of the NHL’s most dependable forwards. He is also focused on being more than just a scorer. Thompson said he is ready to help in any role, from penalty killing to special teams.

Thompson’s journey has taken time. Drafted 26th by St. Louis in 2016, he was traded to Buffalo in the Ryan O’Reilly deal. He was a struggling prospect, but his game grew gradually. His breakout season came in 2022-23 when he scored 47 goals and 94 points. He followed it with 44 goals and 72 points last season.

Now, his challenge is to prove he can contribute to Team USA even without top-line minutes.

“I can play pretty much any role that they need me to,” he added.

His size, reach, and skill make him valuable in many situations. For Buffalo, Tage Thompson remains the team’s main offensive weapon as they look to end their playoff drought. For him, the focus is also on showing Team USA that he belongs at the highest level.

Tage Thompson’s injury raises questions for Buffalo

In February, Tage Thompson missed time after a head hit from Devils forward Stefan Noesen. The play earned Noesen a match penalty, but he was not suspended. Initially, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thompson seemed fine, but the update changed a couple of days later.

“We had some hard conversations,” Ruff said, via The Athletic. “It’s over. What we discussed will stay inside the room and we’re moving on to try and win tonight.”

Ruff was surprised by the league’s decision, saying he did not think the hit was accidental. The incident also led to talks in Buffalo’s locker room about standing up for teammates.

