“It wasn’t a shock”: Nick Suzuki opens up on Carey Price’s trade to the San Jose Sharks

On Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki made a guest appearance on the latest episode of theNever Offside Podcast hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli, wives of NHLers Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli. During the wide ranging conversation, Suzuki addressed the recent trade that sent longtime teammate Carey Price to the San Jose Sharks.

Price was dealt to San Jose on September 5 along with a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for defense prospect Gannon Laroque. The move ended a 17-year association between Price and the Canadiens, though the veteran goaltender has not played since April 2022 due to lingering knee issues.

Suzuki admitted that the trade was not a surprise inside the dressing room.

“Everyone saw it coming for a while, so it wasn’t a shock,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get some questions about it at the golf tournament tomorrow. I don’t usually hear about things like that from management, but I hope to build that relationship in the future.”

Suzuki then reflected on the leadership lessons he absorbed from former teammates as he is about to enter his fourth season as team captain.

“From day one, I learned from everyone, obviously from Webby and Pricey early in my career, and then Toff and Jeff. Those are guys I spent a lot of time with on the road and on the power play. I tried to take the best qualities from all of them and put them into myself, to be the best captain I can be.”

Suzuki also discussed his evolution in public speaking and how he has adjusted to the visibility that comes with the role.

Nick Suzuki recalls Patrik Laine leading reception shenanigans

During the podcast, Nick Suzuki also addressed his summer wedding. Suzuki and his wife Caitlin were officially married in an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos earlier this offseason before hosting a larger reception in Montreal.

Suzuki mentioned that the Montreal celebration quickly turned into a team-style party with the shirts-off tradition that has become a hallmark at NHL weddings.

“I don’t know who was first. Maybe Patty [Patrik Laine] he had his tie around his head pretty early,” Suzuki laughed. “Then everyone started throwing shirts up into the rafters. I think my shirt was second or third. The photos actually came out unreal. It looked like an art installation.”

The Canadiens captain noted that hockey weddings are always high-energy thanks in large part to the bond among players.

“It was everything and more that Caitlin and I hoped for,” Suzuki said. “I was happy everyone could come, teammates I played with before and guys I play with now. Hockey weddings are always a good time.”

He added that the reception also served as a long-overdue reunion for teammates from Montreal’s 2021 Stanley Cup Final run. Because of COVID restrictions, the group had little opportunity to spend time together away from the rink at the time, and they made up for it at the reception.

