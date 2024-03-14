"Its good to be frustrated": Detroit Red Wings camp addresses fight that broke out during practice after sixth straight loss

Frustration and tension permeated the atmosphere at Detroit Red Wings practice as a brawl broke out among teammates. However, the rest of the Red Wings saw a silver lining, deeming it a productive outlet for pent-up emotions.

"I think it's good to be frustrated," defenseman Moritz Seider said. "It's not OK to lose anymore."

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in dire straits, enduring a six-game losing streak with many lopsided defeats. Outscored by a 32-11 margin during this stretch, they've plummeted in the standings, imperiling their aspirations for a postseason berth.

The Red Wings, once riding high on a six-game winning streak, now face a reality check, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

"I'd be more worried if we were walking around here all smiles, all happy and everything's OK," forward Patrick Kane said. "I think it's good to get a little frustrated as long as you harness it in the right way."

The Red Wings appeared poised for a postseason push after a red-hot record in both January and February, leading to a wild card spot. However, their recent downturn in form has seen them relinquish their position, slipping below the playoff cutoff line in maybe the most crucial part of the season.

"We played some really good hockey in that stretch," said coach Derek LaLonde "You don't get yourself 13 games over .500 by accident, but with that said, there was plenty of time within our game that we were scoring, and we got just outstanding goaltending for a long stretch."

Can the Detroit Red Wings get back in the playoff hunt heading into the last stretch of the season?

The Detroit Red Wings are about to embark on a lengthy stretch of games that appear to be winnable. Starting with the Arizona Coyotes should give them a good chance to get back to winning ways. If the Red Wings lose that game, they'll have more concerns than just a minor drop in the standings.

Despite their early-season offensive prowess, their defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed recently. While nearly every team at the deadline was upgrading their blue line and goaltending, the Red Wings stood resolute and missed out on some of the top names on the market. Now they'll be without any notable additions heading into the most crucial stretch of the season.

The Detroit Red Wings will need production from across the roster to step up if they hope to enter their name back into the playoff hunt before the end of the season.