  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Ivan Demidov injury: Habs HC addresses young star's status after Nick Cousins' slash

Ivan Demidov injury: Habs HC addresses young star's status after Nick Cousins' slash

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:52 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Ivan Demidov injury: Habs HC addresses young star's status after Nick Cousins' slash - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov was on the receiving end of a dirty slash to the hand from Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins.

Ad

The incident occurred late in Monday's preseason game after Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj had already left due to his own unrelated issue. Many Habs fans expressed concerns regarding Demidov after the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier stated post-game that Demidov was not seriously hurt, but head coach Martin St. Louis clarified that while Demidov is fine, the team is monitoring him cautiously as a precaution.

“Not right now. He’s still being evaluated, so not right now," St. Louis said.
Ad

No stitches, fractures, or missed shifts were reported, and Ivan Demidov finished the game, though he was pulled early to avoid risk.

Ivan Demidov shines as Canadiens shut out Senators in preseason clash

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-0 in the preseason clash on Tuesday. Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring for the Habs, putting them ahead 1-0 at 4:48 of the first period.

Ad
Ad

Patrik Laine extended the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 6:14 of the second period. Just over two minutes later, Alexandre Carrier increased the Habs’ lead to 3-0 at 8:30 of the second period.

Lane Hutson scored on the power play to make it 4-0 for the Habs at 4:27 of the third period. Kirby Dach’s power-play goal at 9:21 of the third period sealed the win for the Canadiens. Demidov recorded two assists in the game.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators face each other one more time before the regular season at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications