Ivan Demidov injury: Habs HC addresses young star's status after Nick Cousins' slash

Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov was on the receiving end of a dirty slash to the hand from Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins.The incident occurred late in Monday's preseason game after Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj had already left due to his own unrelated issue. Many Habs fans expressed concerns regarding Demidov after the game. Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier stated post-game that Demidov was not seriously hurt, but head coach Martin St. Louis clarified that while Demidov is fine, the team is monitoring him cautiously as a precaution.“Not right now. He’s still being evaluated, so not right now,&quot; St. Louis said./r/Habs @HabsOnRedditLINKHabs coach Marty St. Louis when asked if he was worried about Ivan Demidov: “Not right now. He’s still being evaluated, so not right now.”No stitches, fractures, or missed shifts were reported, and Ivan Demidov finished the game, though he was pulled early to avoid risk.Ivan Demidov shines as Canadiens shut out Senators in preseason clashThe Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-0 in the preseason clash on Tuesday. Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring for the Habs, putting them ahead 1-0 at 4:48 of the first period.Patrik Laine extended the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 6:14 of the second period. Just over two minutes later, Alexandre Carrier increased the Habs’ lead to 3-0 at 8:30 of the second period.Lane Hutson scored on the power play to make it 4-0 for the Habs at 4:27 of the third period. Kirby Dach’s power-play goal at 9:21 of the third period sealed the win for the Canadiens. Demidov recorded two assists in the game.The Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators face each other one more time before the regular season at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.