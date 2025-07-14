Ivan Demidov opens up on his future with Canadiens, reveals shutting down media noise before game - "Always on Do Not Disturb"

Ivan Demidov will soon be playing a top-six role for the Montreal Canadiens. He made his NHL debut with the Canadiens late in the 2024-25 season. He played seven games (2 regular season and 5 playoff games) and scored one goal and three assists, including two assists in the playoffs. Experts see him as a player with great skill and potential.

Ad

In an interview with RG.org, Demidov said that he always focuses on the team’s goals, not personal achievements. He also shared how he handles media attention.

"I feel like I’m growing mentally. Pressure makes you better," Demidov said. "I just don’t read anything in the media. I have a phone, but it’s always on ‘Do Not Disturb.’ Five hours before a game, I don’t touch my phone — I don’t really want to talk to anyone.”

Ad

Trending

Demidov also talked about how he handles his Instagram account, an app he uses often.

"On Instagram, I’ve disabled all notifications, so nothing pops up. I just open it, check quickly, and close it," he added.

Demidov also said that he does not worry about critics who question his skating.

"I don’t care at all about what’s being said (about my skating speed). I just do my job."

Ad

Last season, he played well in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg. Demidov set a record for most points by a player under 20 years old by scoring 49 points in 65 games.

Later, the Canadiens signed Ivan Demidov to a three-year contract starting in 2024-25. The team expects him to join full-time in the 2025-26 season. To prepare, Demidov is learning English and French.

Ivan Demidov is expected to play center role in future

Eric Engels thinks Ivan Demidov could play center for the Canadiens. He says Demidov has strong skills for the role. Engels notes that Demidov makes teammates better and has great vision on the ice.

Ad

"I'm more compelled by the idea of Demidov playing center... When I watch Demidov play, he plays like a center," Engels said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Engels says winning face-offs is the main job of a modern center and other skills can improve over time. Before the draft, Ivan Demidov was seen as a possible future top center for Montreal.

However, Demidov is not sure.

“Honestly, I don’t even know if I could play center," Demidov said. "I’d have to try."

The Canadiens may start him on the wing in his first full season. But if needed, the Russian can play center later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama