"Ivan Fedotov for Carter Hart" - Hockey fans react over news of Flyers goalie's contract termination, return to NHL

In a surprising turn of events, Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov may soon return to the Philadelphia Flyers organization. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Fedotov's KHL contract with CSKA Moscow was terminated on Thursday.

The 27-year-old netminder originally signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May 2022. However, he was then forced into military service in Russia and made to sign a new two-year contract with CSKA Moscow.

The IIHF sanctioned Fedotov and CSKA for violating his contract with the Flyers. But now, with his KHL deal voided, the NHL rights to Fedotov remain with Philadelphia.

Flyers fans immediately took to social media, speculating over the possible comeback of Fedotov.

One fan jokingly suggested "Ivan Fedotov for Carter Hart" in reference to the Flyers' current starting goalie.

Here are some fan reactions to Ivan Fedotov’s return to the NHL:

Flyers general manager Danny Briere spoke with the media today in Montreal but was unable to provide any updates or facts about Fedotov's condition.

Later, Briere told reporter Jackie Spiegel:

“I need to know a little bit more,” about Fedotov’s situation.

In 44 games with CSKA this season after returning from military service, Fedotov posted a .914 save percentage and 2.37 goals against average. The Russian netminder was originally a seventh-round pick by the Flyers in 2015.

While the logistics of an NHL return still need to be worked out, the door seems open for Ivan Fedotov to rejoin the franchise. For the Flyers, having Fedotov in the fold would provide additional goalie depth.

The Flyers (36-27-10) next face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Centre Bell.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

This season, the Flyers have won 12 of 19 matches as favorites. They've also won five of eight games with odds less than -155, putting their chances of winning tonight at 60.6%.

On the other hand, the Canadiens have managed to secure wins in 22 out of 65 games as underdogs. However, Montreal's record stands at 14-33 when the odds are at +131 or higher, giving them a chance of 43.5% to win tonight’s game.