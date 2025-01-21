"J.T. Miller did not ask for a trade": Canucks insider lifts the lid on rumors of $56,000,000 forward's trade talks amid nixed Rangers deal

NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal has provided valuable insights into a potential deal sending the Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers falling through.

According to Dhaliwal, the Canucks and Rangers were engaged in serious trade talks that would have sent Miller, who signed a seven year, $56,000,000 contract in 2022, to New York in exchange for center Filip Chytil, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and future assets including a potential first-round pick.

However, a disagreement over the protection structure of the first-round pick reportedly prevented the deal from being finalized.

Dhaliwal also revealed the Canucks' interest in two specific Rangers players, Alexis Lafrenière and Braden Schneider. However, the Rangers were unwilling to part ways with these prized assets, which reportedly further complicated the negotiations.

Trending

“I do want to tell you one thing, um, Miller did not ask for a trade. His agent, Brian Bartlett, made that very clear to me Saturday night." Dhaliwal said,

"This is not Miller asking out, this is not the player going to the team and saying, Get me out of here. He's obviously had a tough year. The leave of absence the [...] But he did not ask for a trade. I want to make that clear right."

Expand Tweet

Miller missed 10 games on leave and six due to injury early in the season. He ended a five-game pointless streak on Saturday with two assists against the Oilers.

In his post-game comments on Saturday, Miller addressed the trade rumors, stating,

"I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game."

J.T. Miller has eight goals and 31 points this season.

GM Patrik Allvin's on J.T. Miller trade rumors

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin expressed frustration over the constant trade rumors surrounding players like J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

Speaking at his mid-season press conference on Monday, Allvin said,

"It's very unfortunate. I feel bad for a lot of players when you're reading rumours out there."

"I'm proud of the guys they're capable of blocking a lot of noise out,and just go out and play. We want to create an environment where they feel safe and trusted. The players have galvanized and played extremely well under the circumstances."

Looking ahead to the trade deadline, Allvin declined to comment specifically on the status of Miller or any other Canuck. For now, the team is focused on their next game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback