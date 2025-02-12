J.T. Miller is not buying into the hype surrounding the highly anticipated USA versus Sweden clash at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The matchup on Feb. 17 pits Miller against his former Vancouver Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson. When asked about the marquee match-up, Miller downplayed the significance.

"It's definitely something that you guys build up, for sure," Miller said after a practice session on Tuesday in Montreal. "I'm sure it's more exciting for you guys, but it's just another game for us."

Miller was recently acquired by the New York Rangers in a blockbuster trade from Vancouver on Jan 31. The move reunited him with the team that drafted him in 2011. It also ended his time playing alongside Pettersson, with whom he reportedly had a rift.

The Rangers have six players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, second most of any NHL team. Miller feels the tournament is a good opportunity to bond with his three Rangers teammates on Team USA.

"It’s nice that they’re here, get to know them a little bit more," Miller said. "I just think it gives us a leg up in the sense of getting to know them, as in having a friendship and a bond, so when we go back, a little more glue there.”

Miller is slated to center Team USA's third line, alongside Senators winger Brady Tkachuk and Wild forward Matt Boldy.

J.T. Miller excited to represent Team USA in 4 Nations Face-Off

Miller is thrilled to be a part of the U.S. national team competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament:

"I'm super lucky to be here and be a part of this awesome group of guys and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else at this moment."

Despite a busy year, Miller sees the tournament as a chance to take a break and be part of a different team and environment. He is particularly grateful for the support he has received from USA GM Bill Guerin and his staff, who were "amazing" with him during a personal leave earlier this year.

"Just very fortunate that, you know, that I could be a part of this team and like I said it's where where else would you want to rather be than represent your country in a four-nation tournament so this is very exciting," he added.

Team USA's opening game in the 4 Nations Face-Off is against Finland at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 13. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 p.m.

