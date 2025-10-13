New York Rangers captain JT Miller praised goaltender Jonathan Quick for his performance in the 1-0 shutout loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Quick made his first start of the season for the Rangers. Despite the loss, the 39-year-old goaltender made impressive saves, finishing the night with 20 saves and a .952 save percentage.

"Yeah, he played great. When we had a couple of breakdowns, he made some great saves, always just keeping us in the game," Miller said after the game."

However, Quick was less satisfied with his performance and felt that he was unable to make the critical stop needed for the win:

"Great effort all over the ice from our group. Obviously, they got some very dangerous weapons. We did a good enough job to keep them somewhat quiet. Obviously, they were able to get the one there, and so you got to move on," Quick said.

He added:

"Unfortunately, didn't get the two points, but it's all about two.” it was a good hockey game, right? He certainly made some great saves to keep the lead, and unfortunately, I wasn't able to have the answer."

Anthony Beauvillier scored the lone goal for the Capitals in the 1-0 win over the Rangers. The goal came at 13:47 of the second period after the Caps forward redirected a shot from Alex Ovechkin to beat Jonathan Quick for a tip-in.

Rangers HC was impressed with team's performance despite defeat to the Caps

New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan was impressed with his team's showing despite a shutout loss to the Capitals. Sullivan said that if they continue with the same level of performance, the Blueshirts will secure more wins than they lose.

"I thought the team played extremely well, and that's what I said to the guys after the game. For our coaching staff, we're most concerned about how we play, how we win and how we lose. Sometimes, you can't control whether the puck goes in the net or not," Sullivan said post-game.

The New York Rangers host the Edmonton Oilers at MSG next on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

