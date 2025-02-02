After being traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers, forward J.T. Miller opened up about the rocky circumstances behind his exit from Vancouver.

Speaking after the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Miller admitted it had been a long year for him personally in Vancouver.

"It's hard. I've had a long year personally," Miller said (per NHL.com). "Unfortunately that goes by the wayside when you're trying to win hockey games. It's a business, right? It got a little ugly there at the end, but I'm glad it's done and happy to be here."

Miller's exit comes after a breakdown in his relationship with Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson, which Vancouver general manager Jim Rutherford confirmed earlier this week. Miller waived his no-move clause to facilitate the trade to New York.

Saturday's game was an emotional whirlwind for Miller, who scored two of the Rangers' three goals against Boston in his first game with his return to New York. The Rangers suffered their third straight defeat despite Miller's efforts.

"It's kind of like a numb feeling," Miller described. "Very excited, very happy. It was a big game today for the team. I'm starting to realize that when I get here. A hard-fought game. But definitely been a long 24 hours."

Miller added:

"It feels nice to chip in. Been pretty snakebit for most of the year, especially lately. So to see one go in is nice. And obviously first game back is a little extra special, for sure."

The trade also saw Rangers acquire defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom from the Canucks, who received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick.

Rangers’ GM Chris Drury's thoughts on bringing back J.T. Miller

Rangers general manager Chris Drury said the team had been working for "a decent amount of time" trying to acquire J.T. Miller from the Canucks. Drury got input from center Vincent Trocheck before making the trade.

“I think he’s going to have a terrific impact, not only on the ice, but in our room. Not only for the remainder of this year, but … moving forward as a big piece of our core," Drury said.

"He’s a terrific 200-foot player, plays both sides of the puck, both special teams, physical element and a high-level of compete that we’re excited to bring to our group.”

Drury believes J.T. Miller can make an immediate and long-term impact for the Rangers.

