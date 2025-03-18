J.T. Miller has never been one to shy away from expressing his feelings and he was characteristically blunt when asked about hockey fans' perception of his supposedly 'angry' on-ice persona.

"I definitely come off as angry," Miller acknowledged in an interview with USA TODAY Network. "People may not like that, but I don't really give a [expletive] what they think."

The veteran center explained that he has felt like he's had something to prove his entire career, and that's where the apparent anger comes from.

"The second I lose that mindset, I feel like things are going to dip – and they have. The proof is in the pudding there." he said.

Thirteen seasons in the NHL have reinforced Miller's fiercely competitive approach. For him to maximize his considerable talent, he needs to play right on the edge emotionally. He understands that his teammates and friends know that his aggressive style is just part of who he is as a player.

"I play on a sharp sword," Miller described. "That's just how it is, and I feel like I spent a lot of my career explaining myself. Everybody's different, so I just try to regulate my emotions. I don't want it to go away, because it brings out the best in me."

Rumors of a rift between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson ultimately resulted in Miller's trade back to the New York Rangers in January. For now, Miller is focused on enjoying playing for the Rangers again after a difficult stint in Vancouver.

New York Rangers HC Peter Laviolette on J.T. Miller's game

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette praised forward J.T. Miller's playing style and impact on the ice. Laviolette highlighted Miller's aggressive yet calculated approach, saying:

“He's a guy that plays the game the right way. He takes 35-second shifts, 40-second shifts, and he plays them hard. He changes the right way. He drives the net. He stops in down-low coverage. All the little things that you want from a player, he brings that to the table.” (per lohud.com)

According to Laviolette, Miller competes intensely for pucks and refuses to back down against physical play, pushing right back when opponents try to muscle him out. The coach summed up Miller's game as being defined by "honesty and hardness," complimenting Miller's no-nonsense, high-effort style.

