J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie drops three-word reaction to fan's heartfelt plaqcard for $56,000,000 superstar during 4 Nations USA vs Canada clash

J.T. Miller’s wife, Natalie Miller, shared a special fan moment on her Instagram Story during the USA vs. Canada game. She posted a picture of a fan holding a sign for J.T. at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

Ad

The fan traveled from Vancouver to watch Miller.

"J.T. MILLER, WE CAME FROM VAN JUST TO SEE U PLAY AGAIN," the sign read.

The broken heart at the end of the sign expressed the sadness she felt about Miller no longer playing for Vancouver.

On Jan. 31, J.T., who signed a seven-year $56,000,000 contract (per Spotrac) in 2022, was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers. It ended months of speculation about Miller's move out of Vancouver, due to his reported rift with former teammate Elias Pettersson.

Ad

Trending

Natalie reacted with a simple caption.

"This is incredible." Natalie wrote.

Natalie shared on her IG story (Image Credit: @nataliemiller22_)

During Saturday's game, Miller was involved in physical play in the early seconds of the game. Miller cross-checked Colton Parayko at 00:09 of the first period. Parayko used his height, but Miller gave a tough fight from his end.

Ad

The game was also competitive. Connor McDavid scored first for Canada at 5:31. Jake Guentzel tied it at 10:15 and Dylan Larkin gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead at 13:33 in the second period. Guentzel sealed the 3-1 win with an empty-net goal at 18:41 of the third period.

With the win, Miller and the United States have secured their spot in the finals.

J.T. Miller's wife Natalie Miller on his trade to the Rangers

On Feb. 7, J.T. Miller's wife Natalie Miller shared an emotional farewell after his trade to the New York Rangers. The Vancouver Canucks traded Miller for Filip Chytil, Victor Manchi and a 2025 first-round pick. After six seasons in Vancouver, Miller was moved to New York, who drafted him 15th overall in 2011.

Ad

In her Instagram post, Natalie thanked Canucks fans for their support and love.

"Vancouver there are not enough words I can say about how much we loved our time here,” Natalie wrote. “Raising our babies, trying new food, exploring and being in Rogers Arena will forever be some of our favorite memories."

“Thank you for every message. We are so grateful for the support and love and will hold onto our time here really close to our hearts. THANK YOU.”

Natalie has also worked for the community by leading Cloud Nine, a project that helps families with sick children attend Canucks games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles